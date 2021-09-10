Saturday morning, the annual 9/11 Memorial Walk will begin at Columbia Fire Station No. 1 on Evergreen Street at 8 a.m.

The walk is to remember the sacrifices of all the first responders who lost their lives 20 years ago when the U.S. suffered its first terrorist attack. More than 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

The walkers will travel Mississippi Hwy. 13 South to Main Street and turn right onto Second Street. There will be a pause in front of the Columbia Police Department, where a moment of silence will be observed. The walk will continue to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, where another moment of silence will be held. The walk will continue down Broad Street to Eagle Day Avenue and be completed at CFD Station No. 2 on Pearl Street.

Transportation back to CFD Station No. 1 will be provided for the walkers after completing the event.

Walkers are invited to carry appropriate flags such as the U.S., Mississippi, Fire, Police, etc. at the event. However, no flags representing personal agendas are allowed.

Due to the recommendation of the CDC, masks are to be worn.

The public is invited to attend.