Marion County and city officials are all eyeing Hurricane Ida as it continues to make its way into the gulf. The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to enter into the mouth of the gulf tonight.

The hurricane is currently considered to be a Category 1 storm, but with the water in the gulf being warm, the conditions are favorable for it to develop into a major hurricane.

Ida is currently projected to make landfall west of New Orleans sometime during the wee hours of Monday as a Category 3. However, the impact of the storm will be felt in Marion County as early as Sunday afternoon/evening, possibly earlier.

If the storm stays on the current path, parts of the county could receive at least five to seven inches of rain and possibly more. Wind speeds could be up to 70 miles an hour.

Officials with both the Marion County School District and the Columbia School District were at the National Weather Service briefing this morning. As of right now, no decision has been made by either district regarding classes on Monday.

Sandbags are available today until 5 p.m. at the Marion County Civil Defense Office behind the Justice Court. As of right now, there is not a set time for the weekend, but it is being worked on.

If anyone is disabled and unable to get sandbags, they may call the Columbia Police Dispatch at (601) 736-8204.

Stay tuned to The Columbian-Progress website for updates as we continue to monitor Ida.