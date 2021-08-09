“French because we have Spanish and English, but it would be fun to add a new language.”
- Carleigh Bass, seventh-grade Jefferson Middle School
“Financial resources so you know what to do when you get out of school.”
- Tylan Kelly, seventh-grade Jefferson Middle School
“I think it should be more about life experience so we know what to do when we get older.”
- Jordyn Edwards, sixth-grade Jefferson Middle School
“Manners because a lot of kids in this town don’t know their manners.”
- Luke Davis, eighth-grade Jefferson Middle School
“More languages so it will be easier to understand others when traveling.”
- SyAra Franklin, eighth-grade Jefferson Middle School