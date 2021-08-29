As Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a Category 4 storm, Marion County is battening down the hatches. Ida made landfall in Louisiana just before noon today with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The National Weather Service said the area could begin receiving tropical force winds between 50 to 70 mph around 2 p.m. The worse of the winds would be felt after midnight tonight. With winds at the speeds projected, power outages, some long-term, can be expected.

The area could also receive up to 10 inches of rain, which could lead to potential flooding.

Many stores and restaurants are closing early today. Walmart has announced it will close at 5 p.m. today, and Ramey’s Marketplace will also be closing the store down.

Columbia will not have trash pick up Monday.

Both Marion County and Columbia had declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.