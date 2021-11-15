Foxworth’s Howard Bennett, center, is recognized along with Theodore Peters as World War II veterans who were in attendance.

Despite the chilly temperature Nov. 11, a large crowd gathered at the Columbia Water Park for the county’s Veterans Day Program. Seated in the third chair from the left is World War II veteran Theodore Peters.

Marion County Board of Supervisors President Raymon “Tater” Rowell, left, and Army National Guard Col. Bobby Ginn present the wreath in memory of fallen soldiers at the program Thursday.