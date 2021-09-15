Photos by Susan Amundsonl West Marion High School celebrates Homecoming Friday night with the crowning of Homecoming Queen Kassidy Kessler. The homecoming court consisted of, front row, from left, Junior Maid Bailey Yancey, Football Maid Jaliyah Brooks, Crown Bearer Joseph Cooper McNease, Queen Kassidy Kessler, Flower Girl Sadie Claire Stringer, Maid of Honor Asia Thomas, Sophomore Maid Rianna Fortenberry and Eighth Grade Maid Gracie Odom. Back row, Jagger Crawford, Jaydan Vince, Hunter Ford, Eli Street, Cole Crozier, Tre’ Broom, Zachary Bates, Kemarieon Akins and Taylor Stringer. Not present due to extenuating circumstances were Seventh Grade Maid McKenzie Stringer, Ninth Grade Maid Skyla Jones and Senior Maid Samaria Pittman. There will be a homecoming event in the future to fully-recognize the entire court.