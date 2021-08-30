While everyone in Marion County is breathing a sigh of relief now that the hurricane has passed, people are already hard at work gathering supplies to help those truly in need.

City Hall is collecting items such as water, socks, non-perishable food items, gas cans, undergarments and more. City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to drop off items. Mayor Justin McKenzie took a load of supplies on Thursday and said he would be making more trips as needed. If you have any questions, please call (601) 736-8201.

Columbia Primary and High schools are also collecting items, including bottled water, baby wipes, diapers, toilet paper, garbage bags, toothpaste, toothbrushes, disinfectant wipes and more. The cut-off date to drop off items is Sept. 8.

The Columbia Academy baseball team and Columbia High School band are gathering supplies as well.

Rajun Cajuns restaurant is taking a collection of items, including gas cans, gift cards, non-perishable, water, animal feed and baby items. They will be collecting items until Saturday night.

Saturday night, the Columbia Gearheads will be collecting supplies at their monthly cruise-in from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

At Jack Morris, one can purchase fuel for those in need in Louisiana. A separate account has been set up to accept the donations.

In Sumrall, Lauras Dance, Tumble and Cheer is collecting items from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Sept. 10. They are collecting bottled water, tarps, hammers, non-perishable food, nails, trash bags, toiletries, hygiene products, diapers, wipes and more.

In Hattiesburg, both Venture Church and St. Fabian Catholic Church are also collecting items.