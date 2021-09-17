As a former Columbia School District Teacher of the Year, Danielle Whittington had already been noticed for her work with her students and education in general. Now, the Mississippi Alliance of Arts and Education is recognizing her as well for her contribution of bringing the arts to the classroom.

It was announced Monday evening during a MAAE virtual gala that Whittington, a fourth grade teacher at Columbia Elementary School, is the recipient of the Thad Cochran Distinguished Education Award for the Use of Art Integration in the classroom. The award was named in honor of the former state senator for his role in keeping the various art programs in schools.

This designation recognizes the different winners of the awards. Board President Win-Maxey Shumate said the educators went above and beyond to see that the arts integration, especially with the pandemic, was happening.

With a background in dance, art and occupational therapy, Whittington is credited with using those skills in her classroom. She tries to incorporate all aspects of the arts into her students’ learning.

“She’s a highly exceptional teacher to begin with, but incorporating her students with meaningful learning is what sets her apart,” Shannon Frost, financial and membership director said about Whittington during the presentation.

Frost stated Whittington goes about creating the very best environment for each student as they student learn in their own unique way. She sets the stage for every student to succeed.

Using the arts, Whittington implements methods such as pencil tapping and rhythmic clapping to learn about poetry. She sometimes has the art teacher come in and sketch while a book is being read aloud or even teaching the children to sew on a button because that is what a character in the book is doing, which allows students to become more engaged in learning.

Whittington stated, “I do understand the connection between arts and education. You reach so many kids, by integrating ‘real life’ into classroom experiences. We do that at CES. Every. Single. Day. If I can’t do it, I find someone that can. Our team is multi-faceted. If we can connect a book, to a play, to a musical experience, it stays with the kids.”

Whittington recently inherited the after school program that is through the 21st Century grant at the elementary school. She, along with other teachers, have implemented more choir groups, a dance team and even a home economics sewing club.

“Our district is so lucky to have teachers willing to share their gifts and give kids opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get. These impact their academic successes for so many reasons,” Whittington said.

Columbia School District Superintendent Jason Harris said about Whittington, “There is no more deserving teacher than Danielle Whittington to win the Thad Cochran Distinguished Arts Integration Award. Mrs. Whittington has an uncanny ability to engage students utilizing arts integration. Every day she makes her classroom come ‘alive’. I have seen this first-hand through the lens of an administrator and a parent. The impact she makes on her students is immense, and this recognition signifies that.”

Whittington’s principal, Anthony O’Neal, said he was not the least bit surprised that earned the award.

“She looks for anything she can do for her students. It is not really about her but what she is doing for the school as far as the students. She works really hard to get those things and usually she does get them. I can see why someone would nominate her for an award like this,” O’Neal said.

He continued his praises saying she is very humble and because she works hard for the school and the students, she has gotten thousands of dollars in grants for the school.

She said she was shocked when she received the email notifying her she had won the award.

“God had truly blessed me with a past, full of opportunities I got to have. If I don’t use them, I am wasting what I don’t deserve to have. My students are my children. They’re friends and families. They deserve teachers and curriculum to help them find what speaks to their heart. Art does that,” Whittington said.