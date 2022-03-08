Back-to-back nights of in-county, rivalry games highlighted last week’s softball action as West Marion proved to be the cream of the crop in Marion County.

The Lady Trojans (7-1) needed just four innings to take down rival Columbia (7-4) in a lopsided 19-2 contest Friday at Columbia. West Marion first-year head coach Cory Odom said it was great to win a big rivalry game like that, especially while starting four eighth graders.

“To see those young girls fight, it was nice,” he said. “There was a lot of energy in that game. I was proud of our girls.”

Lady Trojans senior Lainey Brumfield ripped a solo homer, laid down a sacrifice bunt, walked and was hit by a pitch in a one-of-a-kind performance. Gracie Odom paced West Marion with a pair of doubles and 3 RBI, while Izzy Pittman (double) and Sam Pittman (two singles) each drove in a pair. Olivia Miller also had a pair of hits and drove in a run to go along with striking out seven in a four-inning victory in the circle.

“It was big emotion game with West, and West has got a good squad this year,” Columbia head coach Jamie Powell said. “They got a lot of good talent on that side of the county right now. We started out by letting a lot of plays we should have made get away from us in the first inning to give up some unearned runs and just threw the ball around a lot in the later innings. We missed some cutoffs on some relays to give them extra bases, but you can’t take nothing away from West Marion. They outplayed us. Our kids played hard and competed, but youth shows up at times and it did that night.”

Prior to the matchup against West Marion, Columbia took care of business at East Marion with a 15-3 win over the Lady Eagles as Alyssa Ancalade earned the victory in the circle.

“We were able to pitch it fairly well and play defense. We didn’t give up a lot of free bases like we have in a lot of other games,” Powell said. “We were very good at the plate and able to make sure we didn’t chase balls out of the zone.”

CHS assistant coach Cody Mikell chats with the Lady Wildcats infield Friday night.

Columbia began district play Tuesday night at Lawrence County, but results were unavailable at press time. The Lady Wildcats will play host to Sumrall, who is projected to be the top team in Region 7-4A, on Thursday before taking on Wesson Friday on the road.

Powell said prior to Tuesday’s game that he hopes the game against West Marion helps the Lady Wildcats understand the attention to detail and level of intensity they need to bring to every game against quality teams, which is what they will see in district play.

“This team has grown by leaps and bounds already, and we’re getting there, one pitch at a time, one play at a time and one game at a time,” he said. “I’m excited with where our development process is right now, considering where it was when I got here. They’re continuing to work and battle.”

On Monday, the Lady Trojans found themselves in a 3-0 hole after two innings at home against Seminary but rallied to come back to win 5-4 with two runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. Odom said he was really proud of the way the Lady Trojans battled back from an early deficit and fought their way to earn a seven-inning win against a quality team.

Miller showed why she will be playing in college some day with a home run, a double, a single and 3 RBI at the plate and four strikeouts in the circle in three innings. Paris Thompson also came through with a big hit, delivering an RBI double.

Izzy Pittman earned the victory for West Marion in relief, limiting Seminary to one unearned run while striking out three in four innings of work.

Despite West Marion’s youth, the Lady Trojans have a wealth of returners in Miller, Gracie Odom, Thompson, Brumfield and Sam Pittman. But coach Odom has been impressed with Izzy Pittman, Santangelo and Kirsten Williams and said they have extended the lineup.

“If we keep our heads together and stay healthy, I think we can make a deep run in the playoffs,” he said. “We have a great leader on the mound with (Miller), and Izzy Pittman is doing a great job for us as an eighth grader. She pitched for us (Monday) night, and I’m really impressed with her. If we keep moving runners and putting the bat on the ball, we’re going to make a good run.”

Thompson has been West Marion’s primary catcher so far because of her experience catching Miller, but Odom said he plans to move her back to either third base or first base because the Lady Trojans are better defensively with her in the field.

Santangelo would be the most likely replacement behind the plate, and Odom said he just wants her to get more time catching Miller in practice.

West Marion played host to Hattiesburg Tuesday night, but results were unavailable at press time. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday in a tournament, taking on Loyd Star and Wesson.

East Marion head coach Jeremy Allen could not be reached for comment.