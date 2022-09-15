Week 4 of the MHSAA season features a showdown between the Columbia Wildcats and the West Marion Trojans, with the winner laying claim to the Marion County Football Championship trophy.

Columbia (3-0) at West Marion (1-2)

Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said the preparation this week is centered on the Wildcats improving and correcting the mistakes made during Friday’s 20-16 win at Petal, pointing to Columbia’s four turnovers and Petal’s two recovered onside kicks. He added that the Trojans aren’t going to make things easy for the Wildcats, especially with the history of the rivalry.

“West Marion is very, very athletic, well coached and is going to play extremely hard. This is my sixth time playing them since I’ve been at Columbia, and every time has been a game where both teams played extremely hard,” he said. “We need to be really ready to play a four-quarter war, and our challenge is coming off a big win on the road.”

Although the Wildcats are certainly aware of the speed West Marion possesses with athletes like Jakaden Mark and Qua Ward, Bilderback said Columbia just needs to stick to who it is.

“We’re just going to try to be Columbia, be physical and be fast to the ball,” he explained. “We have to be physical on both sides of the ball, and it’s important we don’t lose sight of who we are as a team and try to do too much. They are very fast on offense and have big-play potential, so that’s something defensively we’re going to have to do a great job of realizing that every play is its own thing and its own life. We have to try to win more snaps than they do.”

The respect is certainly mutual. West Marion head coach Brandon Thornhill said he believes the Wildcats are as tough of an opponent as they come in MHSAA football these days — which was proven on a grand stage just days ago at Petal High School.

"I mean, there's not a whole lot to dislike about what Columbia's accomplished so far this season. They're very well coached, they're athletic and they've been tested by some really tough teams already," Thornhill said. "They're probably pretty high on the way they're playing right now, and rightfully so."

The main focus for West Marion entering Friday's game will be to minimize careless mistakes, having seen last week against St. Martin just how quickly those mistakes can add up.

"We've got to cut down on the mistakes and play disciplined football because teams like Columbia can make you pay if you don't," Thornhill said. "I expect it to be pretty exciting game. If we can clean up those mistakes and play our brand of football, it'll be a really competitive game. If we keep making those same mistakes, then it won't be that competitive of a game. Simple as that. But we're excited to host another great opponent and play another week of football."

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

East Marion (1-2) at Jefferson County (2-1)

The Eagles are fresh off their first win of the 2022 season and hope to carry momentum from last week's 41-0 drubbing of North Forrest on the road with them Friday night when they take on the Tigers. Everything seemed to be clicking for the Eagles in the big win, which head coach Jerry Fletcher believes to be a byproduct of the tough competition they had previously faced in non-district play.

""I know we've been playing some really tough teams lately. Last week we had Columbia, the reigning 4A state champs, and the week before that we had West Marion, who I believe is probably one of the best 3A teams in Mississippi as well," Fletcher said. "But battles like that make teams tougher, and I think we kind of reaped the benefits of that. Once we get down into our district schedule and start playing teams on our level, I think we'll have a chance to do some pretty good things."

Although district play hasn't arrived just yet, they'll get another tough challenge this week against the Tigers, who are fresh off a 22-14 win over Crystal Springs. But Fletcher believes if the Eagles can maintain the intensity and attention to detail they displayed last week, a similar result is very much within the realm of possibility.

"I think we're headed in the right direction and making a lot of progress from week to week as we get more familiar with one another as a team," he said. "But we can't afford to go backwards. We have to build on what we accomplished and keep moving forward. I think Jefferson County has a lot of playmakers, and they can burn you if everyone isn't doing their job on every play. We've got to play our best football for 48 minutes. If we can do that, I think we can get another win."

The opening kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Oak Forest Academy (0-3) at Columbia Academy (1-3)

The CA Cougars are coming off a bye week following their first four games of the 2022 season, but head coach TC Chambliss said he certainly wouldn't call it a "week off" for his team. They used the extra preparation time to assess what's worked for them over the first month of action, what hasn't worked and what needs to be changed in order for them to get where they want to be by the end of their schedule.

"We used our bye week to look back and kind of get a better view of the big picture. We were able to kind of compartmentalize each game and take them for what they were worth," Chambliss said. "We were proud of the effort we had each week, but some weeks we executed better than others. Our last game against PCS is one that sort of left a bad taste in our mouths, and we're eager to get back out there with a chance to wipe that taste away."

In order to do so, they'll have to take down the Yellow Jackets. Despite their 0-3 record this season, Chambliss said it'd be unwise to write them off as an easy opponent, knowing all too well how daunting non-district play can be for local teams through the month of August.

"They're a typical Oak Forest team. Some people may be down on them because of their record, but those people probably haven't watched the teams that they've played," he said. "They play a loaded schedule, and there isn't one team they've played so far that isn't going to be in the playoffs. They're well coached, they're big and physical, and it's going to be a dogfight. They'll be pretty angry because the season hasn't started the way they wanted it to, but so are we. So it's going to be exciting, and there will be a lot of energy on the field Friday night. Should be a good one."

The Cougars and Tigers will kick things off at 7 p.m.