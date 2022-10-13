While East Marion still has two district games left on its schedule, the Eagles can essentially, if not officially, sew up the Region 7-2A title Friday night when they make the hour-long trek northwest to Bogue Chitto to take on the Bobcats.

The Eagles (3-4) and the Bobcats (6-1) are both 2-0 in district play while Loyd Star, Amite County and West Lincoln have zero district wins between them. Loyd Star and Amite County are both mathematically unable to claim the district title. West Lincoln has only played one district game, a 56-28 loss to Bogue Chitto, so theoretically the Bears could still win the title, but at 0-7 on the season, it is highly unlikely they run the table.

“This is (essentially) for the district championship right here, so this is the biggest game in district,” first-year Eagles head coach Jerry Fletcher said. “This was one of the goals we set during the summer as we came together for the first part of the year. This is it. We have destiny in our hands. It’s up to us Friday night.”

The Bobcats may have a much better overall record than East Marion, but they did not play near as difficult a non-district schedule as the Eagles did. Bogue Chitto is coming off a 17-16 overtime victory over Loyd Star, a team East Marion hung 51 points on.

Fletcher said Bogue Chitto is strong at the skill positions offensively, though, and likes to attack the defense in a variety of ways.

“We have to be ready for everything. We’re going to have to defend the run and the pass,” he said.

On the other side of the ball, the Bobcats run a 3-3-5 stack defense with three big linemen that can clog things inside with some athletic outside linebackers that can make things difficult to run or scramble outside. Fletcher said the Eagles could have some opportunities with their short passing game as the Bobcats’ cornerbacks consistently play about eight yards off the line of scrimmage.

Bogue Chitto beat the Eagles 13-12 in overtime last season in a dog fight of a game. Fletcher said he hopes his squad can prove that its work during the offseason was enough to outmuscle the Bobcats this time around.

“Hopefully we’ve gotten a little bigger and a little stronger, and we’ll go down there and see what we can do,” he said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.