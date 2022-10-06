The West Marion Lady Trojans volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night after a late-season run that catapulted them into the playoffs, where they advanced to the second round before ultimately falling at the hands of St Andrew's Episcopal.

The Lady Trojans traveled to Seminary Oct. 8 to compete against the Lady Bulldogs in the first round of the volleyball playoffs. Despite losing the first set, the Lady Trojans battled back to win each of the following three and advance to the next round of postseason competition.

The opening set was tightly contested from start to finish, with Seminary edging out a 25-22 win. But varsity coach Rhonda Polk said the Lady Trojans were not deterred by the early loss.

"The team was ready to play, and the girls knew they had fought long and hard throughout the season to make it to this point, and they deserved this opportunity to play in the playoffs," Polk said. "After the first set, Coach Odom and I told the girls to let that set go. We told them to focus on the mistakes made and correct them for the next games as well as making each point count like it was the last one. Let the other team make the mistakes and take advantage of that to add to West Marion’s score."

From that point on, the Lady Trojans did exactly that. They fought back and won three consecutive sets (25-15, 25-22, 25-15) to seal the victory and keep their season alive and well for another week over postseason play.

Although Lady Trojans lost to St. Andrew's in their Round 2 playoff appearance Tuesday night, Polk said the Lady Trojans had a great season and cannot wait to start working with their teams for next year. "We have a lot of talent still on the teams that will move up and quite a few new athletes coming up from lower grades," she said. "The future is definitely bright for West Marion's next volleyball season, and both Coach Odom and I are ready to get started."