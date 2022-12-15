Hattiesburg — William Carey University Athletic Director DJ Pulley has announced that Head Track & Field/ Cross Country Coach Blake Hegstrom will be stepping down and that Associate Head Coach Ryan McKenzie will be taking over as the programs second head coach.

"Blake Hegstrom has given his blood, sweat, and tears to WCU and the track & field/ cross country program," said WCU Athletic Director DJ Pulley. "I am so proud of the work Blake has done in developing young men and women into not only amazing athletes, but also well-rounded and dedicated students. He has given his all day in and day out and his success speaks for itself."

Hegstrom has been at the helm of Carey Track & Field for the last 11 seasons and guided Carey to the 2020 Men's Indoor National Championship title and runner-up finishes six times. Hegstrom has been named a 6 x USTFCCCA South Region Head Coach of the year, the 2020 Men's Indoor National Coach of the Year for the USTFCCCA and NAIA, as well as, a 12 x nominee for USTFCCCA NAIA National Coach of the Year for both Indoor and Outdoor Track.

In just ten seasons at the helm of the Carey Track & Field programs, both the men's and women's teams have set numerous personal best, produced 44 National Champions, 192 All-Americans, 237 National Championship qualifiers, 309 Conference Champions, 558 All-Conference Athletes, 9 SSAC Conference Championship Titles, and 7 SSAC Runner-Up finishes. To accompany these high finishes the WCU squads have also earned multiple SSAC Conference Awards, USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year Awards, USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Year Awards, and NAIA National MVP Award winners.

In cross country, Hegstrom's Crusaders have won 5 SSAC titles and on the national level he coached 2015 Men's National Champion and four-time All-American Geoffrey Kipchumba, 2021 Women's National Champion and All-American Paulina May, along with All-American Joash Osoro. For the women, Jaden Russell was the first women in Cross Country program history to earn All-American Honors finishing 23rd at the 2019 National Championship. Both the men's and women's teams have also set numerous personal records along with both squads being named NAIA Scholar Teams for their work in the classroom.

"Hard to believe this chapter is coming to an end," said Hegstrom. "Beyond thankful for the relationships and memories that have been made over the last 11 years. Thank you to the William Carey administration who trusted me to start a program and the Carey family that poured into and encouraged me along the way. Thank you to all the student-athletes and their families who trusted me during their time at Carey. Excited to get to be the biggest supporter of William Carey Track & Field as they continue to grow and thrive under the guidance of Coach McKenzie."

McKenzie has been with the Crusader Track & Field for 9 seasons and served this past year as the Associate Head Coach. During his tenure, McKenzie's athletes have had great success at the conference and national level including 33 Conference Champions, 44 National Championship Qualifiers, 33 All-Americans, 9 National Champions and the National Record holder in Men's Long Jump. Almost all of McKenzie's athletes have seen personal bests under his direction while setting every jump school record, as well as, numerous conference records.

McKenzie has been named a 8 x USTFCCCA South Region Women's Assistant Coach of the year, the 2022 Women's Outdoor National Assistant Coach of the Year, 2021 Women's Outdoor National Assistant Coach of the Year, as well as, a 7 x nominee for USTFCCCA NAIA Women's National Assistant Coach of the Year for both Indoor and Outdoor Track. McKenzie was also named the horizontal and vertical jumps coach for Team USA for the 2022 FISU American Games.

"As much as I hate to see Blake leave, I am just as excited to have Ryan take over as our second ever track & field coach," said Pulley. "Ryan is the best in the business when it comes to jumps and has extensive knowledge in other areas. His coaching record speaks for itself and our program is in good hands with Ryan at the helm."

"I am pleased, honored, and very humbled to accept the invitation to become William Carey University's next Head Track & Field Coach," said McKenzie. "I would like to thank our Athletic Director DJ Pulley for such a grand opportunity. I look forward to pouring my all into Carey's Track & Field program. I would also like to send an enormous salute to Blake Hegstrom. Blake has done a great job and set a solid foundation during his time as head coach. I plan to continue to build upon the success that the past and present student athletes worked so Diligently to accomplish. Here's my message To all of our athletes. "Together we will set goals! Together we will chase them! We will do so as a family."