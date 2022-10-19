Throughout the first half of action on West Marion’s senior night Friday, the Trojans went toe to toe with Perry Central, but a costly error early in the second half swung the momentum for the Bulldogs and allowed them to pull away for a 42-24 victory that ended West Marion’s hopes of making the playoffs.

Just before halftime, the Trojans (1-7, 0-3) cut it to a 29-24 game and received the second-half kickoff with a chance to take the lead and have all of the momentum. After scoring on their final four drives of the first half, though, the Trojans stalled on their opening drive of the second half and were forced to punt. The snap was a low dribbler that skirted past punter Skylar Ezell and was recovered by the Bulldogs at the West Marion 2-yard line. Three plays later, Perry Central extended its lead to 35-24 and remained in control for the rest of the game.

Head coach Brandon Thornhill said the difference in the game was a few crucial mistakes, namely the bad snap, that could be attributed to fatigue, as well as the fact that Perry Central played fundamentally sound without those same kinds of game-changing errors.

“We made some plays in the first half offensively, and we kind of sputtered in the second half. I thought we got tired. Whether it was mental or physical, we got tired,” he said. “That kind of comes with the territory with being young.”

From the opening drive of the game, Perry Central found a weakness in West Marion’s defense and exploited it from start to finish. The Bulldogs ran quarterback Austin Jones on quarterback power repeatedly, and no matter what adjustments the Trojans’ coaching staff made, he couldn’t be stopped. On that opening drive, he led them on a 9-play, 68-yard drive that took five full minutes and put the Bulldogs up 7-0 on 1-yard touchdown up the middle.

Late in the first quarter, the Trojans answered as Qua Ward burned the cornerback covering him and hauled in a 47-yard touchdown in stride from freshman quarterback Braxton Albritton. However, on the next play from scrimmage, Jones raced 63 yards untouched to the house for Perry Central, and the 2-point conversion put the visiting Bulldogs up 15-6 going into the second quarter.

A steady dose of Elijah Kendrick grinding out yards up the gut and a 27-yard scamper by freshman Donaven Lee, who saw extended playing time on offense for the first time with Jakaden Mark out, set up a 1-yard touchdown by Kendrick that cut the Perry Central lead down to 15-12.

But once again, Jones broke free on a quarterback power, stiff-arming a defender and finding pay dirt from 27 yards out for the third of his five rushing touchdowns to make it 22-12.

The maturation of Albritton was on full display on West Marion’s next possession as he threw a 15-yard touchdown to Ward. The pocket collapsed on him from the edge so he stepped up, but then he felt pressure from the back side and innately rolled to his right and found Ward in the back of the end zone. Ward had worked in concert with Albritton, moving from the middle of the field to right in Albritton’s line of vision as he scrambled. A bad snap on the 2-point conversion kept it a 22-18 game.

That score lasted just 18 seconds in game time as Perry Central then returned the subsequent kickoff 75 yards to the end zone to make it 29-18.

But Albritton and the Trojans responded with a near-perfect two-minute drill to go into the locker rooms down just five. After connecting with Bryce Lewis and Caleb Varnado for gains of 12 and 26 yards, respectively, Albritton delivered his best throw of the night to hit Ward for the duo’s third touchdown of the first half. Ward won on his break of a corner route, and Albritton put just the perfect amount of touch on the throw to lead Ward in stride for a 33-yard score with just 37 seconds remaining before halftime.

But that is when things took a turn for the Trojans as the bad snap on the punt and Jones’ short touchdown put them down two scores. West Marion quickly went three-and-out, leading to a 12-play, 75-yard drive for the Bulldogs that Jones capped off with a 13-yard touchdown that made it 42-24, which proved to be the final score.

Thornhill said the big reason why the Bulldogs were able to run the ball so effectively, especially with Jones, was because they were bigger up front and able to stay on their blocks.

“They overwhelmed us a little bit,” he said. “And when you have a quarterback that can run the ball, that’s automatic that they can outnumber you in certain spots. We’ve kind of run out of some guys defensively with injuries, and we’re just not big enough up front to take that pounding. Our linebackers are small and young. They’re still learning. That’s what we’re working on now — just learning the game of football.”

He added that for most of the game, West Marion had five or six freshmen on defense.

Now that West Marion is eliminated from playoff contention, it has two games remaining to close out the season strong and build a foundation for the future. But the Trojans will have an extremely tough test Friday night in Prentiss as they take on defending state champ Jeff Davis County (5-2), who is once again among the favorites to win the state title.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.