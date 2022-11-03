The road back to The Rock begins Friday night for the defending Class 4A state champs as the Columbia Wildcats play host to Greene County in the first round.

The Wildcats (8-2) claimed their first state title in nearly 40 years last December and are hoping that history repeats itself. But their first-round matchup with Greene County (5-5) is no “gimme.”

Greene County can sling it around the yard with the best of them as Coby King has completed an exceptional 68% of his passes for 2,316 yards and 22 touchdowns. KJ Miller, who is also Greene County’s leading rusher with 777 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns on the ground, is one of King’s favorite targets, hauling in 50 receptions for 636 yards and six scores. BJ Johnson (48 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns) and Jase Matthews (484 yards, 19.4 yards per reception) are the big play threats in a passing game that consistently attacks downfield.

King has a slightly unusual throwing motion, similar to that of former NFL star Phillip Rivers, but he can drive the ball into tight windows and rarely underthrows deep balls as he illustrates plus arm strength.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen a team that throws it primarily. The good thing is I think our non-conference schedule has helped us prepare for that. We just haven’t seen it in a while,” Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said. “Any time you have a quarterback who has thrown for 2,000 yards, that’s impressive. They attack the whole field, and they’re great in the screen game. Screens can neutralize the defense’s pursuit and penetration, so that’s always an added challenge.

“Their receivers are really good. Defensively, we’re going to have to be on point. They’ve been averaging almost 30 points a game, and they’ve played a couple of 6A’s in there as well. It’s going to be a great high school football game, one that’s typical for the playoffs, and I think it’s one that will have to won in the fourth quarter.”

Greene County runs a 4-4 defense that struggled for most of the year, but the past two weeks it started playing more of its best players on both sides of the ball, which has led to drastic improvement. Greene County held Northeast Jones to only 10 points and Pass Christian to 17, both of which were wins.

With a win over Greene County, Columbia would either face Mendenhall (9-1) or Lanier (2-8) in the second round of the playoffs. Mendenhall’s lone loss this season was to Columbia, 21-16, in Week 1.