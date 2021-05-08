The Columbia Academy Cross Country teams held their annual qualifying time trial Friday. Even though they have been training for several weeks, this event officially kicks off CA’s 2021 season.

With the conclusion of the trials, the 2021 CA cross country roster has been set. A total of 11 new runners made the roster. The girls team has six new members, giving them a total of 14. The boys added five new members to go with three returners for a total of eight.

Both teams are very young with the girls having only one Senior, five freshmen, three eighth-graders and five sixth-graders. The Boys have two sophomores, three eighth-graders, a seventh-grader and two sixth-graders.

The CA girls team is the defending MAIS AAA state champion and has won state titles in three straight years. The Lady Cougars have six All-State Runners returning. The lone senior, team captain Natalie Ragan, has been All-State for the past five years. Charlee Brees Franks, Madelyn McKenzie and Macy Robertson have received the honor the past two years. Madison Bond and Briley Speights received their first All-State honor last year. Cross country coach Duane Powell said it’s a pretty good lineup, but last year’s No. 2 runner, Madelyn McKenzie, is nursing a knee injury from track.

“She’s doing everything right to get back and looked very strong in her fifth-place finish in the time trials. She may not be 100% by the championship, but she’s a fighter and will do everything she can to help her team win,” he said. “On a good note, Natalie Ragan is 100% back from a broken ankle and looking stronger than ever.”

In addition to those six, the Lady Cougars picked up another very talented freshman in Blair Pounds.

“Pounds surprised us by finishing fourth in our time trials,” Powell said. “She showed a lot of speed during track season, and now her endurance is starting to come around. She’ll be a big addition to a very strong group. The great thing is we’re not limited to these seven runners. We have seven more that are working hard and eager to join the fight. In my 14 years of coaching, I’ve never had a team with so much depth.”

The 2021 Lady Cougars are poised to take their fourth consecutive state title. However, it won’t be in 3A as CA has moved up to 5A. This classification includes cross country powerhouse Simpson Academy, who has won the past two championships, and East Rankin Academy, St. Aloysius and Oak Forest Academy, who will all be strong contenders.

“The competition will definitely be tougher, and winning the 5A championship won’t be easy. That’s the way I like it because winning championships ain’t supposed to be easy,” Powell said. “Besides, nothing about easy even remotely applies to cross country. These young ladies have no fear, and they thrive on competition. We may not pull it off, but we’ll definitely be in the hunt.”

CA also has a runner that will be in a battle for the individual championship. Franks, who finished second in 3A last season, is looking for the 5A state title this year. She sits second behind Simpson’s Layla Warren in the preseason rankings.

“Franks has been working very hard,” Powell said. “She’s a strong, determined young lady, and she’ll definitely make it interesting.”

The Cougars will be in a rebuilding phase with only three returning runners. Two-time All-State runner and team captain Casey Haddox will be the only returning All-State runner. Ian McEwen joins Haddox as the only other sophomore and high school runner on the team. Eighth-grader Jessie Harvey is the other returner.

Despite their youth and inexperience, the Cougars have some bright spots. Powell said he’s excited about the progress the new kids are making, especially sixth-grader Jaxon Speights.

“Speights had been putting up some good times in every segment of our training so far, but he ran an awesome time trial with an impressive 21:08 for three miles,” Powell said. “He was the second boy and third overall behind Franks. Sixth-grader Ethan Armstrong and eighth-grader Jessie Harvey looked good, finishing third and fourth, respectively. Ian McEwen was fifth, followed by Braden Ladd and Aiden Livingston, all finishing strong. Aiden McEwen is temporarily sidelined with shin splints.”

The veteran coach added that while the Cougars will have a hard time competing for the state title this year, he believes if they keep working hard, a title can be in their future in 2022. Individually, Haddox projects to be in the running for a state title, though.

“He’s currently ranked No. 5, and I think he has a decent shot at pulling it off,” Powell said. “At this point he’s way ahead of where he was last year. He has a good bit of ground to make up, but he has the guts and a super strong kick that could put him on top.”

The CA Cross Country teams will test their training at the “Summer Beach 5K” road race in Pass Christian Saturday. The first cross country meet will be the Simpson Academy “Early Bird 2 Miler” in Magee on Aug. 14.

“I’m very proud of all these kids. They’ve been at the track at 7 a.m. for the past six weeks putting in miles, speed work, ab work and hill repeats, while many kids are still dreaming about Pokemon and TikTok,” Powell said. “That makes them winners in my book, no matter how the season turns out.”

The Lady Cougars include Ainsley Armstrong, Emmi Burrell, Allie Kirkland, Bryleigh Robertson, Mendi Stringer, Zoey Daley, Caitlin McMichael, Briley Speights, Madison Bond, Charlee Brees Franks, Madelyn McKenzie, Blair Pounds, Macy Robertson and Natalie Ragan.

The Cougars include Ethan Armstrong, Jaxson Speights, Aiden Livingston, Braden Ladd, Jessie Harvey, Aiden McEwen, Casey Haddox and Ian McEwen.