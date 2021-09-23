The entirety of Friday night’s showdown at Walter Payton Field for the Marion County Football Championship can be summed up quite simply — everything went right for the Wildcats, and everything went wrong for the Trojans. In what was a rematch from two of the best games that happened all year in Mississippi last season, Columbia made quick work of bitter rival West Marion in a 56-0 beat down.

A year ago, West Marion stole the county title back from Columbia in the regular season with a 7-6 overtime win in what was one of the best games ever played between the rivals. Then in the postseason, with a trip to South State on the line, Columbia got revenge, scoring a last-minute touchdown to beat the Trojans 18-13. But only the regular season matchup counts toward the county title, and the Columbia faithful is excited to house the trophy until next year.

“It’s a big deal in the sense that it’s a big deal for our community, but it’s just one of the things we’re trying to accomplish,” head coach Chip Bilderback said. “We have bigger things we’re trying to accomplish as well. But we do understand the importance for our school and our community, but we are trying to get bigger and better things.”

While it would be easy to look at the final score and see it as a huge negative for the Trojans, in fairness, they were down seven starters because of either injury or quarantine. West Marion had the majority of its skill guys, but it was ravaged in the trenches. For example, the Trojans were down to their fourth center and had to start three freshman.

“We just didn’t have enough dogs in the fight,” Trojans head coach Brandon Thornhill said. “We went in there beat up, Covid exposure and that kind of stuff.”

For the Wildcats, Bilderback said coming off the loss to Petal, which they probably should have won, he was proud of the week of practice leading up to the West Marion game and how they showed up Friday night.

“It was a good night for the Wildcats,” he said.

After a 25-yard punt return by Kentrell Jackson set up the Wildcats’ second possession at the West Marion 18-yard line, Omar Johnson put West Marion’s Larry Magee through the spin cycle on his way to putting Columbia up 7-0 with a touchdown run.

Although the first quarter was relatively quiet with only seven points scored, the second quarter was anything but. Johnson’s second touchdown, less than a minute into the second quarter, was another one for the highlight reel. Columbia left tackle Roydale Barnes pancake blocked the defensive end, and Johnson hurdled the both of them without breaking stride before splitting West Marion’s safeties on a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.

Then things truly fell apart for the Trojans. Starting the ensuing possession at its own 24-yard line, West Marion lost 15 yards on a bad snap on first down, then Magee was chased back into his own end zone and tried to throw it away but was called for grounding, which was ruled a safety. On the kickoff following the safety, Columbia’s Miguel Cook made one man miss then turned on the jets for a 64-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that made it 22-0 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Three plays later, Jackson jumped a Magee pass over the middle and returned the interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Five plays after that, Jackson fielded a West Marion punt, broke a tackle that probably should’ve been called a facemask then used his speed to get past three would-be tacklers for a 63-yard punt return touchdown to make it 35-0.

“We’ve got some playmakers in a lot of different spots. I think our guys ran to the ball really well and just got after it,” Bilderback said.

Just five plays later, Isaiah Bolton came up with another takeaway for the Wildcats defense. Outside linebacker Deshawn White pressured Magee from the backside, causing Magee to throw it right to Bolton and set Columbia up at the Trojans 18. After Magee missed West Marion’s second game because of a concussion, Thornhill said he wanted to test the passing game, which is why the Trojans dropped back to pass 15 times in the first half and ran it just 10 times.

“We didn’t feel like we could run the ball inside,” he said. “It got to a point where we were throwing to see how (Magee) would take Columbia’s pressure, and he didn’t take it very well.”

Wiltz then scampered for 14 yards and capped off the two-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run as he trucked West Marion’s Octavious Harvey at the goal line.

Following a West Marion turnover on downs, Cook broke free for his second touchdown, showcasing sprinter speed as he destroyed the angles of several Trojans and scored from 54 yards out. Luke Stogner’s extra point made it 49-0 just before halftime.

With both teams opting to play their backups in the second half, the only score was a 9-yard Collin Haney quarterback keeper.

“Columbia did everything better than us, all the way down to the water boy,” Thornhill said. “It’s going to get better. Everyone needs to relax a little bit, take a deep breath and we’re going to get it right.”

Both teams will be on the road Friday night against some tough teams. Columbia will play at Jeff Davis County, and the Trojans will play at Forrest County AHS.