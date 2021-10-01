Although Columbia only has four wins this season, earning two wins in district play while making the leap to Class 4A is something the Wildcats can hang their hat on.

Columbia (4-13, 2-5) earned just its second road win this year Sept. 23 at Forrest County AHS in a region match.

The Wildcats picked up their second district win in impressive fashion, too, beating the Aggies 3-1 (25-6, 25-15, 28-30, 25-21). Columbia had nine different players record kills, with Patrice Oatis and Katie Gates leading the way with eight apiece. Oatis also served 10 aces, while Shania Martin had eight assists and Kathlynn Davis seven.

Despite being swept by West Marion at home Monday, the Wildcats were competitive in every set, losing 25-13, 25-19 and 25-18. Oatis led the attacking with 10 kills, followed by freshman Jakira Brown with seven and Gates and Mia Miciello with six each. Davis led the way with 12 assists, and Martin added 10.

On Tuesday, Columbia ran into a buzz saw in West Jones in a 3-0 sweep. However, after losing the first set 25-11, the Wildcats rallied to be competitive in sets two and three, 26-24 and 25-15, respectively. Oatis paced Columbia with six kills, followed by Gates with five and Brown with four.

The Wildcats played their final district match of the season Thursday at Greene County, but results were unavailable at press time. They will finish out the season at East Marion Monday and at home against Salem Tuesday.

Head coach Ryan Loftin could not immediately be reached for comment.