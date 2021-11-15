After going through several rough seasons, the Lady Trojans announced their arrival as a serious threat Tuesday night as West Marion beat East Marion 69-57.

East Marion (0-1) had dominated the rivalry over the past decade, so it was big for the Lady Trojans (3-2) to get a win. West Marion head coach Calvin Newsome said the Lady Trojans acted like they had won a state championship following the game in the locker room.

“It was kind of emotional for me to see them feel like, ‘Hey, we can win.’ It was something big for them,” he said.

A number of players stepped up for West Marion to secure the victory, according to Newsome. Raven Jones led the way for the Lady Trojans across the board, and DeAndrea Dexter knocked down back-to-back threes to put the game away late. Brianna Lee came off the bench to stabilize the defense, while Paris Thompson dominated in the paint. Malyssa Johnson wreaked havoc in West Marion’s full-court press, coming up with several steals that led to fast-break offense for West Marion.

Prior to the win over East Marion, the Lady Trojans lost to Petal 50-42 on Oct. 28 and PCS 54-21 on Oct. 30 and beat Bogue Chitto 59-51 on Nov. 9 and Salem 57-21 on Monday.

Where the Lady Trojans still have to improve is in their defense, according to Newsome. The first-year head coach’s philosophy is to press opposing offenses, force turnovers and score in transition. Executing a full-court press is not easy by any means, and Newsome said he needs the Lady Trojans to continue to buy in for it to work.

“We also need to focus more on our discipline and learning the game more, being students of the game. A lot of the girls aren’t playing it at home or going outside doing it like we grew up doing it. Teaching of the game has to come during practice times. We’re getting better defensively, but we’re still not moving our feet like we should be.”

West Marion played at Columbia Thursday night, but results were unavailable at press time. Following Thanksgiving, the Lady Trojans will head to Poplarville Friday for a morning match up with the Lady Hornets.

UPDATE: WEST MARION IMPROVED TO 4-2 WITH A WIN OVER COLUMBIA THURSDAY.