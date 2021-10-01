It didn’t matter that East Marion was taking on the No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A or that the Eagles were on the road or that they were playing on a muddy surface littered with massive puddles. The Eagles traveled to Brookhaven Friday night to take on the undefeated Hornets and came up just shy of pulling off the upset in a 35-32 battle.

East Marion head coach Brad Hughes said it would be easy to view it as a moral victory, but he believes the Eagles probably should have won the game.

“We just have some more things to work on and get better at,” he said.

The Eagles (1-5, 0-1) rolled out their third starting quarterback of the season against Loyd Star (7-0, 1-0), but it wasn’t because of injury or performance. Amere Woodham, who started the last two games, has very little experience taking snaps under center, and with the field conditions, Hughes believed the Eagles would have a hard time snapping it in shotgun. Demetrius “DD” Allen drew the start, but it wasn’t long before Woodham replaced him after a pair of fumbles.

“We were just trying to protect the football, but we still ended up turning it over a couple of times,” Hughes said.

East Marion’s defense, for the second time this season, came to play right out of the gate. On the third play from scrimmage, freshman nickel back Caden Mingo intercepted a pass one handed and returned it down the sideline 45 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles easily converted the 2-point try to take an early 8-0 lead.

Then, for the second consecutive Loyd Star third down, the Eagles intercepted another pass. This time, Ka’Ron Weary ranged over from his free safety spot to undercut an out route to get the ball back for East Marion.

However, the Eagles gave it right back with a fumbled handoff, which led to an easy pitch-and-catch for a Loyd Star touchdown to make it 8-6. Another fumbled handoff by East Marion allowed the Hornets to take the lead with a rushing touchdown that made it 14-8.

After a long East Marion drive stalled out in the red zone, the Hornets stung the Eagles with a 70-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run. Loyd Star was stopped on the 2-point conversion but took a 20-8 lead into halftime.

The Eagles had a great drive going to open the second half but turned it over in the red zone on a fumbled snap. Loyd Star quickly got into East Marion territory only to give it back to the Eagles on a fumbled handoff.

East Marion’s offense finally got out of neutral following the turnover. After starting the game as the backup quarterback, Woodham came in and provided a jolt for the Eagles. After scampering for 20 yards and connecting with Chris Magee for 16 yards on a screen, Woodham knifed through the Hornets defense on a quarterback power for a 28-yard touchdown. The Eagles didn’t convert the 2-point try, though, keeping it at 20-14.

Following a Loyd Star punt, Eagles junior Jadarrius Mallard finally broke out of his season-long rut. The speedy back had three carries on the drive that went for 61 yards and set Woodham up for a 4-yard touchdown that tied the game at 20-20.

Hughes said Mallard was furious at halftime that he didn’t touch the ball in the first half and told Hughes to give him the ball and watch what he does with it.

“After that drive, I told him, ‘I’ve been waiting on that guy to show up for a year-and-a-half.’ He’s always had the tools and potential to do that,” the second-year coach explained.

Going into the game, Mallard had lost 16 yards on 10 carries this season. He finished Friday night’s game with 78 yards on five carries.

On Loyd Star’s next punt, Magee showcased exactly why he will be a star for years to come. The freshman made eight defenders miss on a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown. His agility and elusiveness were on full display as he made sharp cut after sharp cut to weave through Loyd Star’s punt coverage to put the Eagles up 26-20 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets answered right back though. James Goodwin burst through a huge hole to pick up 70 yards, setting up a short touchdown pass to Julius Smith. Loyd Star converted the 2-point try to go up 28-26 with 9:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Woodham then staked his claim for run of the year, joining Columbia Academy’s Kris Ginn, West Marion’s Jakaden Mark and Columbia’s Omar Johnson, who have all had unbelievable runs this season. The electric quarterback was running wide on a quarterback sweep, spun out of a tackle at the line, juked a pair of defenders that slid into one another and turned on the jets for a 49-yard touchdown. Mallard was stopped on the 2-point conversion, but the Eagles led 32-28 with under nine minutes to play.

But the Hornets bounced back with a methodical drive that ate roughly six minutes off the clock and ended in a short touchdown run by Bryce Ford. Loyd Star made the PAT to go up three, 35-32 with under three minutes left in regulation. The Eagles couldn’t pick up a first down on the ensuing possession, ending the game.

East Marion will look to improve to 1-1 in district play Thursday night when it travels to Amite County (2-2).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.