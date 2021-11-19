It all comes down to this. Can Columbia reach their first state championship game since 1998 when the Wildcats take on Poplarville Friday night in the Class 4A South State Championship or will it lose to a team it beat during the regular season for the third time in four years?

Columbia (12-1) has all the makings of a championship squad — a tremendous coaching staff, playoff experience, explosive playmakers and a tenacious defense. The Wildcats have been ranked No. 1 in 4A since they beat Poplarville 27-3 in October and have shown no signs that they aren’t the best team in the state.

But to varying degrees the past three years, that has been true. In 2018, head coach Chip Bilderback’s first season, the Wildcats announced themselves as contenders during the regular season with a win over Jeff Davis County but lost to JDC 27-15 in the third round of the playoffs. The following season, with a squad that mirrors the 2021 Wildcats in a lot of ways, Columbia beat JDC handily during the regular season but was upset 27-7 in the South State title by the Jaguars. Last year, Columbia appeared destined to reach the state title but lost to Magee 14-6 (the Wildcats didn’t get to play Magee in the regular season because of quarantine).

And now the Wildcats get Poplarville in a rematch with that elusive state title within reach. While Columbia was by far the better team on Oct. 22 and manhandled the Hornets, Poplarville knows what it takes to get to the state championship. The Hornets have won four out of the last five South State titles and three in a row. There truly is a skill to winning in the postseason, and you can bet the Hornets want revenge after being embarrassed on their home field.

Bilderback acknowledged that a lot of things have changed in the five weeks since Columbia blew out Poplarville, but a challenge he issued after that win has stuck with the Wildcats. He challenged them not to let that win be the peak of their season, and to this point, it hasn’t been. Columbia has gotten better and better since that game, especially with its ability to make big plays through the air led by quarterback Carter Smith and receiver DJ Cloyd.

“Our challenge has been to keep on pushing, and I know our kids are excited. They know what’s at stake here, and that’s to play for a state championship right down the road,” he said. “We get to host that because we took care of business earlier in the year. It’s important that, one, our kids have the right mental frame, which they have all year and I know they will.

“No. 2, that our fans come and bring it. Our fans don’t need to sit around and wait for a big play. We’re going to feed off of them. They need to bring the juice themselves, too. If we all really want to win a championship here at Columbia, it’s going to take more than just the football players. It’s going to take our fans pushing us Friday night because I think that’s what helped us last time.”

Going into the first matchup with Poplarville, much was made about the Hornets’ vaunted rushing attack from their patented Wing T. Their top three ball carriers all averaged at least 8.3 yards per carry, but that didn’t matter one bit when they strapped it with the Wildcats. Columbia’s Jaheim Oatis and the Wildcats defense played lights out, limiting Poplarville to just 93 total yards of offense and 2.6 yards per carry while forcing four turnovers.

Bilderback said duplicating that success boils down to the Wildcats playing fast and aggressive to rally to the ball and tackling well.

“If we just focus on giving our very best effort every snap and being great at blocking and tackling, I really think the score will take care of itself,” he said. “We pride ourselves on defense on being the most physical defense. If you really look back at our games throughout the year, teams have folded in the second half because I think our physicality has worn them out. That’s something we have to continue to do, be a physical defense.”

He added while it does help having familiarity with Poplarville’s personnel and scheme from their first matchup, the Wildcats have to hone in on bringing the same mentality they had the first time around and can’t simply expect that this time around will bring the same result.

The injury concern for Columbia running back Omar Johnson seems to be in the rearview after he rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns against Newton County despite his ankle not being quite 100%. However, dynamic receiver Josh Brown may have a tougher time with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that kept him from playing offense during the second half. Also, linebacker Jonathan Wiltz, who brings a lot of energy, toughness and swagger to the Wildcats, may be a game-time decision as he tries to gut out playing with a torn ligament in his knee.

With a win over Poplarville this week, the Wildcats would advance to the 4A title game against either Caledonia (11-2) or Senatobia (12-2) on Dec. 4 at Southern Miss at 11 a.m.

Kickoff Friday night at Walter Payton Field is at 7.