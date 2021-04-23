After completing a remarkable and entertaining series Wednesday, West Marion and Columbia have little to waste with the Class 3A playoffs beginning Friday.

The Lady Trojans (11-2) played at Southeast Lauderdale (3-10) Friday night in Game 1, but results were unavailable at press time. West Marion will host Games 2 and 3, if necessary, Saturday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m.

Prior to the series beginning, head coach Mike McMullin said the biggest thing is the quick turnaround from an emotional series against Columbia with just one rest day after playing three games in three days.

McMullin said Thursday that Sara Morgan, who reinjured her knee on an awkward swing in the first inning Wednesday night against Columbia, is day-to-day, and he wasn’t sure if she would be able to go in the first round of the playoffs but that she hasn’t been ruled out.

Columbia (19-1) earned a first-round bye through winning the district and will play the winner of Magee and Jeff Davis County beginning Monday. The Lady Wildcats beat Magee 11-1 two weeks ago, and Jeff Davis went 3-11 in the regular season. Head coach Greg Arnold said from what he knows about the two teams, he would venture to guess Columbia will face Magee in the second round.

He added the bye is big for the Lady Wildcats to get some rest and recuperate after a hard-fought series against West Marion.