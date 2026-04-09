Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

In Mississippi

1. Pascagoula expands smoking restrictions to include cannabis, vaping

The City of Pascagoula updated its anti-smoking ordinance this week to include the use of cannabis and vaping as forms of smoking.

Under the amended ordinance, smoking is restricted in all spaces except for private residences. However, retail tobacco stores and private clubs, except when open to the general public, are exempted.

The update ordinance now reads: “Smoking means inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah, or any other lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for inhalation, whether natural or synthetic, including marijuana/cannabis, in any manner or in any form. Smoking includes the use of an electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in any manner or in any form, or the use of any oral smoking device for the purpose of circumventing the prohibition of smoking in this Article.”

2. Delta Council to host 91st annual meeting May 8

Delta Council President, Clint Dunn of Itta Bena, announced Thursday that Congressman Glenn William “GT” Thompson, Jr., Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 91st Annual Meeting of Delta Council.

The event will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, at a new venue: “The Lawn” at the Delta Research & Extension Center-MSU in Stoneville, Mississippi. Dunn said the move marks a significant change from the 90-year tradition at Delta State University. The Annual Meeting was moved to Stoneville due to Delta State’s commencement ceremony.

The 2026 Delta Council Day will commence with the 25th Annual Salute to Delta Honor Graduates at 9:00 a.m., taking place outdoors at “The Lawn” at the Delta Research & Extension Center-MSU. High school graduates from across the Mississippi Delta, along with their families and school officials, will be honored, with two exemplary students from each high school recognized and a $2,500 scholarship awarded to the top Delta Honor Graduate, who will be recognized on stage during the Business Session.

Following the Salute to Delta Honor Graduates, the Business Session will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the presentation of God and Country. The session will include the recognition of the 2026 Delta Council Steward of the Delta Community Service Award, the tradition of the Wear Cotton contest, a recap of the year’s challenges and opportunities, and the introduction of the 2026-2027 Delta Council Officers.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Men to be automatically registered for selective service

According to The Hill, “Eligible men will automatically be registered into the military draft pool by December as part of an effort to streamline the previous process of self-registration and save money.”

“The Selective Service System (SSS) — the government agency that maintains a database of men to be called up to serve in the case of a national emergency — submitted a proposed rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30, according to the office’s website,” The Hill reported. “Most men between the ages of 18 and 25 are already required to register with the Selective Service, but automatic registration was mandated in December 2025 as part of the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The change, which was meant to save money, ‘transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources,’ according to the website.” The Hill reported, “The proposed rule is currently under review by the regulatory affairs office and awaiting finalization.”

2. First Lady pushes back on Epstein accusations

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “First lady Melania Trump denied having ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and called on Congress to hold a public hearing for his victims in a surprise announcement at the White House on Thursday.”

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the first lady said in comments read from a lectern in the main foyer of the White House. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect,” she said. “The first lady said Thursday that she was never aware of any of Epstein’s abuse. ‘I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island,’ she said,” WSJ reported. “In her address, Melania Trump said she was responding in part to social-media posts that were circulating with fake images and statements connecting her with Epstein. ‘These images and stories are completely false,’ she said.”

Sports

1. Big 3 set for key weekend matchups

No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 10 Southern Miss and No. 25 Ole Miss are back on the diamond this weekend for key conference matchups.

Mississippi State hosts Tennessee in this weekend. Games start Friday at 6 p.m. and continue Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All games will air on SEC Network+.

Southern Miss heads to Louisiana with games starting Friday at 6 p.m. The three-game series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. ESPN+ will air the series.

Ole Miss hosts No. 24 LSU beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 1:30 p.m. Games will air on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State football will welcome Bulldog fans to Davis Wade Stadium for a free spring scrimmage and fan event on Saturday, April 11, highlighting a full day of competition across campus.

Admission is free and gates open at 8:45 a.m. Seating will be on the east side of the stadium.

The scrimmage will feature approximately 100 plays with a player meet-and-greet to follow.

“We’re really excited about the talent we retained and added to the roster this past offseason, along with the staff we’ve brought together, and this is a great opportunity to share that with our fans,” head coach Jeff Lebby said. “In a time when opportunities like this are becoming more limited, it means a lot to open our doors and give the Bulldog family a chance to watch us work and connect with our players. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received and can’t wait to have everyone back in Davis Wade this spring.”

Markets & Business

1. Report expected to show inflation increase in March

The New York Times reports that new data to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday “will show how soaring energy prices stemming from war in the Middle East have rippled across the economy.”

“Prices for a range of commodities have fallen sharply this week after the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary cease-fire. But they remain far higher than before the war began, given the tenuous nature of the truce,” NYT reported. “Americans are now paying around 40 percent more for gasoline compared with late February, $4.15 a gallon on average, according to AAA. Shipping companies, food delivery services and airlines have added new surcharges and fees to cover mounting costs. Disruptions in the natural gas market have also boosted fertilizer prices, fanning fears of higher food prices.” NYT added, “The March Consumer Price Index report, which reflects data gathered continuously throughout the month, is expected to show overall inflation rose a hefty 0.9 percent from February, or 3.4 percent compared with the same time last year.”

2. Postal Service facing “severe financial crisis”

CNBC reports that the U.S. Postal Service, “citing what it called a “severe financial crisis,” on Thursday announced a proposed set of price hikes across its mail products, which would include a four-cent increase on First-Class Mail Forever stamps.”

“The increases, if approved, would lead to a first-class stamp costing 82 cents, effective July 12,” CNBC reported. “The agency’s proposal to the Postal Regulatory Commission would increase costs to mail letters and postcards by 4.8% if approved.”

USPS said Thursday that there is a “severe financial crisis facing the Postal Service and continued rising operational costs.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --