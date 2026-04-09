Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

Tax Day

In Mississippi

IRS extends filing deadline for those impacted by winter storm

The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that individuals and businesses in Mississippi affected by the severe winter storm that began on January 23 now have until June 8 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households that reside or have a business in Mississippi qualify for the additional time to file.

The June 8 deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on or after January 23. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after January 23, and before February 9, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by February 9.

The June 8 deadline also applies to affected quarterly payroll and certain excise tax returns normally due on February 2 and April 30.

Mississippi state income tax filers did not receive such an extension and must file by today, April 15.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. King Charles coming to America

According to the New York Times, “King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Britain will make a four-day visit to the United States at the end of April to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of independence, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.”

“The visit will begin on April 27 and include a state dinner at the White House, a stop in New York City where the royal couple will meet with families of 9/11 victims, and a meeting with Native Americans at a national park in Virginia,” NYT reported.

The king will also deliver a speech to Congress, NYT reported, “marking only the second time that a British monarch has addressed American lawmakers in the chamber. Queen Elizabeth II, the king’s mother, was the first to do so during a visit to the United States in 1991.”

2. FISA reauthorization vote coming in U.S. House

The Hill reports that the U.S. House “is gearing up for another battle over renewing the nation’s warrantless spy powers, teeing up a potential showdown with Congress’s left and right wings.”

“The House Rules Committee on Tuesday advanced a clean extension of the nation’s spy powers, cutting off the chance for amendments despite resistance from some conservatives who want to see additional privacy restrictions added to the bill,” The Hill reported. “President Trump has asked for a straight 18-month reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows the government to spy on foreigners located abroad.”

In advancing the bill, The Hill noted that “GOP leadership is teeing up a complex vote as they race to reauthorize the power before it expires on April 20. House Democrats have said they won’t help the party bring the bill to the floor, and within the GOP some members have pushed for amendments while others have said they shouldn’t advance the bill without attaching an unrelated bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss downs Southern Miss in Pearl

No. 25 Ole Miss (27-11, 8-7 SEC) picked up their sixth win in a row Tuesday night, defeating No. 22 Southern Miss (26-12, 8-7 Sun Belt) 10-3 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Ole Miss’ Tristan Bissetta was a triple short of the cycle, finishing 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. The Rebels’ Judd Utermark and Will Furniss each had two hits in the game and Furniss drove in four total runs.

Southern Miss hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to make it 6-1, before Ole Miss put up 4 runs in the bottom of the inning. The Golden Eagles scratched across two more runs in the seventh inning.

Ole Miss now heads up to Knoxville this weekend for a three-game series against Tennessee while Southern Miss returns home to face Texas State in a three-game series at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.

2. Miss. State run-rules Samford

No. 17 Mississippi State got back in the winning column Tuesday night, run-ruling Samford 11-1 in Birmingham.

Mississippi State (27-10, 7-8 SEC) scored twice in the first, erupted for five runs in the second and added four more in the fifth to cruise behind a balanced offensive attack and a steady showing on the mound.

MSU continues on the road this weekend at South Carolina for a three-game SEC series.

Markets & Business

1. S&P nears its all-time high

CNBC reports that “U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as the S&P 500 ended the previous session less than 1% from its all-time high.”

“On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2%, while the blue-chip Dow advanced more than 300 points,” CNBC reported. “The S&P 500 is nearing its all-time high of 7,002.28, reached on Jan. 28. Tuesday marked the index’s ninth positive session in 10, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq also posted its 10th straight session of gains. The S&P 500′s Monday advance erased its losses dating back to when the Iran conflict began in late February.” CNBC added, “Investors sent stocks higher on the potential of a deal between the U.S. and Iran materializing, with President Donald Trump saying on Monday that ‘We’ve been called by the other side.’ He added: ‘They’d like to make a deal very badly.’”

2. White House study says DEI hurts productivity

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “Much of Corporate America in the past decade embraced the theory that diversity, equity and inclusion policies were good for productivity and profits. A new White House study concludes the opposite: DEI policies that encourage hiring managers on the basis of race undercut the industries that adopted them, and the broader economy.”

“There is nothing inherently less productive about minority workers or minority managers,” the study says. “The issue is rapidly promoting unqualified workers in order to meet racial quotas set forth by DEI.” WSJ went on to report, “The study is likely to add to the debate over DEI. Advocates say DEI counters implicit bias that holds back historically disadvantaged groups, helps companies better relate to their customers and unlocks hidden talent. Opponents say DEI policies unfairly and illegally discriminate based on race and stigmatize people from targeted groups who get their jobs on merit.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --