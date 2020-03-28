Marion County cases jump to 3

As the new numbers were released this morning by the Mississippi Department of Health, Marion County has had two more cases confirmed of COVID-19.

A total of three cases of the virus that has shut down large parts of American life have been identified in Marion County and 663 across the state. A total of 13 deaths are attributed to the virus in Mississippi.

The hot spots in the state continue to be DeSoto County, which is just south of Memphis; the Jackson metropolitan area; and along the Gulf Coast.

On Thursday Gov. Tate Reeves said the plan has shifted to the offensive to combat the sickness, including more testing and stricter monitoring on those who have tested positive to ensure COVID-19 is being contained.