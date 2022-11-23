Columbia Fire Chief Lyle Berard shows Anna Price Mattox of Columbia Academy how to put on the gear used by Firefighters. Analese English and Azlyn Conway of Woodlawn Prep show off their swag from the Career Fair with Sheridan Shoemo and Devyn Peters of Columbia High School. Anyla Jackson, Dalania Knight and Aubrey Harry of East Marion High School listen to United States Coast Guard recruiters.