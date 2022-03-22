On April 7, Mayor Justin McKenzie provided the Columbia Lions Club an update on several matters concerning the city.

McKenzie said bids were opened on April 5 for the construction of the SportsPlex, but they were more than expected.

“Three years ago when we started planning this, we had a budget in mind. About a year ago, as we approached the crunch times to put out the bids, we had a budget in mind and it was getting worse and worse with inflation and the cost of getting materials,” he said.

When it came time to open the bids, the estimated cost to build the facility was more than $3 million more than originally projected. The low bid submitted was for $9.2 million and included only the baseball and softball fields with a gravel parking lot. He said the Board of Aldermen knew with the increasing costs of construction, the budget would be pushing $7.5 million.

“That $9.2 million bid was pretty scary,” McKenzie said.

One of the issues driving up the cost is the cost of cement. McKenzie said one year ago, the cost per yard of cement would have been $100 to $105. The cheapest now is $135 a yard. He added the cost of electrical work is currently astronomical. The aldermen reached out to the bidders and asked if they could go any lower, and the lowest bid came in closer to $6.8 million. But that bid was for the bare minimum for construction of the complex, which is not what the board wants.

The board was hoping to use astroturf for the infield. However, McKenzie said considering the costs, that might be something the board has to revisit in the future.

To help combat the inflation and increased construction costs, he said the city is reaching out to private investors in hopes of being able to offset some of the unexpected costs.

In the end, he said they are looking forward to bringing all the ball players together and play in one great facility at an affordable rate.

“That’s our goal. That is what we are pushing for. We are going to find every way we can to make it happen,” he said.

Despite the increase of costs, McKenzie said the goal is still set to open for baseball in 2023.

He reported that from the state’s appropriations committee, the city was able to receive $500,000 to continue the work downtown for drainage. The drains around Church Street and the Methodist church are not large enough to support the water flow, so the city is going to work on the area to control the storm water.

“We are finding favor and support from Rep. Ken Morgan and others to help to support that endeavor,” he said.

The city is also in the process of applying for some Community Development Block Grants for some sewer improvements for portions of Owens Street, Connor, Mayson and Hawkins avenues, North Main Street and all the way out to Jones Lane, according to McKenzie. The grant would be a 50/50 match.

On the south side of the city, the mayor said the city is working on moving the lift station currently situated in front of Citizens Bank on U.S. 98 to across the highway and behind the Shell Station to a massive lift station. If all the paper work is ready, the board is hoping to put bids out the first of May.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries provided a $150,000 grant to construct a walking trail at Duckworth Park, similar to the one at City Park, he said. It will be a paved path.

A matching grant has been applied for $50,000 with the Mississippi Development Authority for a Phase II environmental study on the Reichhold property. During the study, holes will be drilled into the ground to test the soil to make sure the area has been cleaned up. Also in the grant, the city will be able to do some drainage work on the property.