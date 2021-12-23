HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Athletic Director DJ Pulley has named Ryan McKenzie as the associate head coach for the Carey Track and Field Programs after serving as an Assistant Coach for the previous seven seasons.

McKenzie, a native of Columbia who graduated from East Marion in 2001, joined the Carey track staff in 2013 as an assistant with a focus in the jumps and sprits under head coach Blake Hegstrom.

"Since joining the staff Coach McKenzie has been instrumental in the success of the Track & Field program, from recruiting to player development Ryan has had his hands in it," Hegstrom said. "His groups have shown consistency and success at the highest level at the Conference and National meets while showing that same level of success in the classroom. This promotion is well deserved. I'm proud and beyond grateful to have Ryan on our staff."

During his tenure, McKenzie's athletes have had great success at the conference and national level, including 22 conference champions, 37 national championship qualifiers, 28 All-Americans, nine national champions and the national record holder in men's long jump. Almost all of McKenzie's athletes have seen personal bests under his direction while setting every jump school record, as well as numerous conference records.

Coach McKenzie has been named USTFCCCA South Region Women's Assistant Coach of the Year six times, the 2021 Women's Outdoor National Assistant Coach of the Year, as well as being a five-time nominee for USTFCCCA NAIA Women's National Assistant Coach of the Year for both indoor and outdoor track.

Prior to WCU, McKenzie coached multiple Mississippi high school state final qualifiers at both Oak Grove High School and East Marion High School.

McKenzie is a 2005 graduate of Alcorn State University where he earned both a bachelor of tecreation and physical education and then a master’s of secondary education in 2014. While at ASU, McKenzie was a four-year varsity letter winner in Track & Field, as well as a multiple All-Conference selection. McKenzie also competed at the 2003 and 2004 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Regional in both the 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay and the long jump.

McKenzie is the son of Daryl McKenzie and Patricia Garhright and the father of Jordan McKenzie, Rylee Ann McKenzie and Rayna Aleece McKenzie.