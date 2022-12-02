EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Academic standards among Mississippi public schools are poor, and no significant improvement has been documented with validity. A number of claims that there has been an improvement lack methodological rigor.

The problem in K–12 education is structural, not merely a lack of money. Transformative, systemic reforms are needed, rather than hosing further dollars at an inefficient system.

Click on Title To Read Document

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of the problem, so now is an opportune time for reform.

Three crucial reforms are overdue and realistically attainable:

o Open enrollment

o Cap administration costs of school districts

o Multiple charter school authorizer boards

Additional policy reforms:

o High, medium, or low-performing district opportunities

o Full reciprocity for out-of-state credentialing

o Adoption of valid and reliable unbiased assessment measures

o Elimination of public funding for private organizations with personal agendas

Further changes are needed and do not require legislative intervention:

o Participation in local school boards

o Recruitment of teachers

o Community professionals initiated/led exploring clubs

o Faith-based lunch partners in local public schools