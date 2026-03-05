Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith, along with Congressmen Kelly and Ezell express support of President Trump’s decision to strike Iran, while Congressman Thompson says the operation puts the U.S. at greater risk of terrorist attacks.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, President Donald Trump (R) authorized the U.S. military, in coordination with Israel, to launch strikes on Iran after negotiations between the countries failed to produce an amenable resolution.

The White House said Operation Epic Fury is “a precise, overwhelming military campaign to eliminate the imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime, destroy its ballistic missile arsenal, degrade its proxy terror networks, and cripple its naval forces.”

President Trump said the operation is being executed in partnership with the America’s regional allies after exhaustive diplomatic efforts “and comes after 47 years of Iranian aggression — including attacks on U.S. citizens, sponsorship of global terrorism, and brutal oppression of its own people,” the White House noted.

Four U.S. service members have thus far been killed in the operation that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with dozens of other senior political and military figures in the country.

Reaction from Mississippi’s congressional delegation was swift, with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying the action by the President was “a pivotal and necessary operation to protect Americans and American interests.”

Here are the initial statements from the Mississippi federal delegation as operations continue.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R)

“Today, our commander-in-chief took decisive action against the threat posed by the world’s leading proliferator of terrorism, the Iranian regime. This is a pivotal and necessary operation to protect Americans and American interests. The President has stated the operation’s goals clearly: thwart permanently the ayatollahs’ desire to create a nuclear weapon, degrade their ballistic missile force and their production capacity, and destroy their naval and terrorism capabilities. “These are the hardest decisions that face any American commander-in-chief, and I appreciate that President Trump and his team conducted a comprehensive strategy using all tools of national power and a well-orchestrated military planning process. “The Iranian regime has never been weaker. Without the use of military force against them, Iran’s ayatollahs would simply continue to grow their ability to threaten Americans and our interests, working in concert with the Chinese Communist Party, the Russian dictator Putin, North Korea, and other terrorist allies. The ayatollahs have mortgaged the economic future of ordinary Iranians to engage in their obsessive and apocalyptic vision. “Most importantly, I commend the brave men and women of our armed forces, who continue to demonstrate a level of operational proficiency unrivaled the world over. That fact will be evident in the coming days. Thanks to them, Americans are safer – not just today, but for generations to come.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)

“President Trump is acting decisively to confront the Iranian regime, a leading state sponsor of global terrorism and a grave threat to the national security interests of the United States and our allies. The President is sending a clear message that we and our allies cannot tolerate Iran’s extended aggression or destabilization of regions critical to global peace and security. “I look forward to learning more from the administration about the scope and duration of this operation. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for our servicemembers. “As President Trump said last night, ‘We ask God to protect all of our heroes in harm’s way. And we trust that with His help, the men and women of the armed forces will prevail.'”

1st District Congressman Trent Kelly (R)

“Last night, Operation Epic Fury was launched after diplomatic efforts with Iran broke down. From the beginning, President Trump pursued serious negotiations and made clear that peaceful engagement was the preferred path. “Iran cannot and must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. “The President provided Iran multiple opportunities to choose a peaceful course, but those opportunities were rejected. “As operations continue, please keep our brave service members and their families in your prayers.”

2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D)

“Again, President Trump has attacked Iran without Congressional approval or a clear strategy. We are now at greater risk of terrorist attacks because of his reckless decisions. “I am deeply concerned about whether the administration is paying enough attention to potential threats and keeping Americans safe.”

4th District Congressman Mike Ezell (R)

“Iran is facing the consequences of its dangerous and destabilizing actions. For decades, the regime has pursued nuclear ambitions while supporting terrorist organizations and threatening American lives, our allies, and stability across the Middle East. “President Trump and his Administration have pursued diplomatic solutions, but protecting American citizens and service members must remain the top priority. “We pray for the safety of our brave men and women in uniform and for our allies in the region. May God protect them and continue to bless the United States of America.”

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --