After 28 years of dedicated service to the nation and the state of Mississippi, 1st Sgt. Jamie Holmes has officially retired from the Mississippi National Guard, concluding a military career marked by leadership, sacrifice, and commitment to excellence.

Holmes began his military journey in 1998 when he enlisted in the Mississippi National Guard as a traditional soldier with Company C, 890th Engineer Battalion in Columbia, Mississippi. From the beginning of his career, Holmes demonstrated a strong work ethic and dedication to both mission and fellow soldiers.

During his years of service, Holmes answered the nation’s call to duty with two overseas deployments. In 2003, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and again in 2009 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. These deployments were pivotal moments in his career and reflected his commitment to protecting and serving the United States.

Throughout his service, Holmes also participated in numerous Annual Training exercises across Mississippi and internationally. His training took him to locations around the world, including Honduras and Korea, where he worked alongside fellow service members to strengthen military readiness and global partnerships.

Holmes further distinguished himself by completing several demanding military courses and professional qualifications. Among these achievements were becoming a Master Gunner Certified Soldier, completing Military Urban Search and Rescue training, and graduating from the Sergeant Major Academy, one of the Army’s most prestigious leadership institutions.

Over the course of his career, Holmes received numerous awards and commendations recognizing his dedication and contributions. One of his most distinguished honors is The Order of St. Maurice, a prestigious U.S. Army award recognizing soldiers who have made significant and lasting contributions to the infantry community while exemplifying integrity, character, and dedication to service.

Holmes served in a variety of leadership positions across Mississippi throughout his career. His assignments included duty stations in Columbia, McComb, Gloster, Joint Force Headquarters, and Wiggins. He concluded his military career at Camp Shelby, where he served as a Regiment Regional Training Instructor.

Colleagues and fellow service members describe Holmes as a dedicated leader who consistently placed the welfare and development of his soldiers first.

After nearly three decades in uniform, 1st Sgt. Jamie Holmes leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, mentorship, and unwavering service. His 28 years in the Mississippi National Guard reflect a lifetime of commitment to country, community, and the soldiers he led.

As Holmes enters retirement, his contributions and leadership will continue to be remembered by those who served alongside him and by the countless soldiers he helped train and inspire.