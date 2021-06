Most parents will do whatever it takes for their children. It is second nature to put a child first. For Emily Brumfield of Columbia, that meant donating a vital organ to her 2-year-old daughter, Hollin Grace Delancey, to save her precious daughter’s life. Delancey was born with Congenital Renal Hypoplasia, which means her kidneys were too small and were only functioning at 20%. Br...