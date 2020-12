A double homicide is being investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations following a shooting near Morgantown Monday night off of Mississippi 587.

The shooter, alleged to be John Wells, is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with responding officers, according to a family member. The family member also said the victims are his parents, James and Rebecca Wells.

