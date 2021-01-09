Officials warn people in Marion County to prepare this weekend as not one, but two possible winter storm fronts are expected to come through next week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said on Friday that between Friday and Monday, each day is expected to be colder than the day before, even going so far as to say there could be possibly be record-breaking temperatures. With rain possible all weekend, and highs only being in the low 40s and freezing temperatures at night, the county could potentially experience some icy conditions.

On Monday, the NWS has predicted the chance to be precipitation is 80%, with the high temperature only being 41 degrees and the low temperatures could fall into the teens. The rain and low temperatures set up the possibility of snow, freezing rain and sleet. Winds gusts could be up to 20 mph, which will cause the wind chill factor to feel even colder.

On Tuesday, the high again, is only expected to be 41 degrees, with a slight chance of snow and sleet Tuesday night.

Chief Michael Kelly urged people on Friday to take this weekend to prepare for the cold weather.

“Don’t forget to check on your elderly neighbors,” Kelly said.

In addition to the elderly, Kelly reminded people to pay extra attention to where small heaters are positioned as house fires tend to increase during extremely cold weather. Make sure the heaters are located in a stable spot, free from debris, he said.

Another concern is carbon dioxide poisoning from using an oven to provide extra heat, he said.

The police department will have a soup kitchen set up in the Ambus on Monday and on Tuesday, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., in Jefferson Middle School's parking lot.

The Friends of the Columbia Police Department are accepting donations of hats, gloves, blankets, pillows, hand warmers and money to help purchase those items to distribute to those in need.

If anyone is interested in donating to the Friends of the Columbia Police Department they can contact the department at (601) 736-8052.