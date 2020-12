After getting off to a great 7-2 start with their two losses coming when they were out two starters, the Columbia Academy Cougars have hit a rough patch, losing four of their last five games. Offense was near impossible to come by Saturday at home against Bowling Green as the Cougars (8-6, 3-3) didn’t have any scorer in double figures for the first time this season in a 60-30 loss. ...