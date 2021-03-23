Amidst the heavy rain, The Swamp is rearing its ugly head and not allowing the West Marion Lady Trojans to take the field.

West Marion (5-0) was supposed to play at Seminary March 19 and play host to Hattiesburg Monday and East Marion Tuesday, but all three were unable to be played. Both Seminary and Hattiesburg had to push up district games to the scheduled dates West Marion was going to play them, and the rain washed away the much-anticipated East Marion game.

Lady Trojans head coach Mike McMullin said the Seminary game has been rescheduled for Thursday (April 1), but the other two games have not been rescheduled.

“The Swamp was as dry as it has ever been until this week,” McMullin said.

The last time the Lady Trojans took the field was in a 17-10 win over East Marion March 12 prior to spring break. McMullin said the extra time off has allowed West Marion to get some injured players back healthy, including its top pitcher.

“Jacelyn (Terrell) pitched some and was fine with no pain. Madison Hitt is supposed to get her boot off (Friday), so she should be good to go and back at full strength,” he said Thursday.

The veteran coach added, though, that the inclement weather has also precluded the Lady Trojans from getting any practice reps. The only thing they have been able to do is hit in the batting cages.

As of press deadline Thursday, West Marion was supposed to play at McComb Friday, but that matchup was still up in the air with the heavy downpour Thursday. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to take on OLA in a home-and-away, two-game set Monday and Tuesday, respectively.