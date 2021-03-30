The Columbia Academy archery program had a great South State Tournament last week at the Columbia Expo Center, with the elementary, middle school and high school teams all winning the South State title in their respective divisions.

To top it off, all three of CA’s teams outscored every other school in the tournament.

“Our high school set a new MAIS record of 3,390,” head coach Mike Barber said. “We finally outscored the top team in the state from the past three years. While we’ve won eight state championships within our division the past six years, my goal for our programs always been to be the No. 1 team in the entire state. Until next month’s state tournament, we can claim that title.

“We’ve got to step up and fight for it. It's a competitive sport just like football or baseball. We now have a bullseye on us. I've been told by coaches that each year their team’s goal is to beat us. I like being in this position, and it drives me to help my teams keep getting better.”

The Cougars had four shooters earn the distinction of being the top shooter in their grade. Hunter Well was the top high school male with a 291. Ethan King was the best middle school shooter with a 285. The top elementary shooter was Hunter Stuckey, who shot a 274. Bella Rowell was the top elementary female shooter with a 274 as well.

Jaylyn Bridgman, Kandace Upton, Emily Guy, Patrick Barrett and Reed Riley also shot well and all finished in the top 10.