As the coronavirus cases continue to decrease, after peaking in January, the Center for Disease Control issued new guidelines Friday for classroom environments from kindergarten through high school.

Students in elementary levels may maintain a three-foot distance from each other, as long as they wear a mask. This is effective for all levels of transmission of the virus. The three-foot distancing measure also applies to students attending middle and high schools as long as masks are worn and the transmission level is no higher than moderate.

If there are high-level cases, then the CDC recommends middle and high school students maintain a six-foot social distance. Cohorting or keeping the students and teachers together all day to keep from the virus spreading is also recommended for the middle and high school students when cases are high.

The dynamics of the virus are different for the younger students than for middle and high school students, which is why the transmission rate for elementary students is not a factor.

On its website, the CDC continues to recommend social distancing of at least six feet for the following:

Between adults in the school building and between adults and students who are in common areas, such as school lobbies and auditoriums; whenever masks can’t be worn, such as when eating and during activities, when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band practice, sports or exercise. These activities should be moved outdoors or to large, well-ventilated spaces whenever possible, and in community settings outside of the classroom.

Regarding classes, the CDC recommends that schools remain open for in-person teaching for as long as possible. It states that schools should be the last entity to be shut down and the first to reopen should there be a high volume outbreak. Studies have shown that students, overall, do better in an in-class setting, compared to virtual learning.

For adults, the guidelines and recommendations are still the same. Masks are still encouraged to be worn at all times when away from home and to maintain six-feet of social distancing between people.