Thursday afternoon Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly sat down to discuss the success from the previous weekend’s Operation Sparrow sting, which was focused on child exploitation and human trafficking. Over a two-day period, 10 individuals were arrested.

The operation was large and included members from several non-governmental offices. However, when it came to being up close and personal with the perpetrators, it was members of the Columbia Police Department doing the work. Once the suspects were arrested and transported back to the station, another team was on hand for the interviews and booking process.

In fact, Saturday night, within a matter of 15 minutes, these men and women had three individuals show up at the same scene, meaning the officers had to arrest the suspect and transport them and their vehicle away from the scene before the next suspect arrived. The way it was set up allowed for more time between each incident. However, that is not how it played out. Yet, it was still successful without giving away what was going on to anyone.

When asked about it, Kelly said it had a lot to do with the atmosphere the officers work in. He said the officers know they are loved and appreciated. And the level of that goes from to chief to the mayor to the Board of Aldermen. The officers know they have the needed support.

“We have a family environment here. When they know they are loved and cared for, they know their chief and captain support them,” he said.

With the officers knowing they have that kind of support, Kelly said it allows them to focus on doing their jobs rather than politics. He also discussed how well the officers work well together. They spend time together on their days off and also with their families. Their relationships with each other allows for success in their work, he said.

“When you have guys who love their job, who love their community and love their work, you have the results like you had the other night,” Kelly said.

Another thing that played in the success of it, Kelly said, was everyone had a job. Each job was different but equally important. From inventory of evidence, prisoner transport, communications, surveillance, etc., each person had a job and they all stayed focus on what their job was in the operation.

“That’s how we can arrest three people in 15 minutes because it runs smooth. Everyone gets their job done and that is exactly what we saw,” he said.

Another advantage was the force has worked with a lot of the agencies that were assisting with the sting, so there was already a comfortable relationship with them.

A final thing to add to the success was that everyone knew the goal and was dedicated to accomplishing the goal.

Kelly said he was very proud of all of his men and women. He admits he has a great time with his job.

“I’m honored to work alongside of them, we have some great, great people here. I love it and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said.