Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for February 9, 2021:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2019-CP-01386-COA

- Courtney R. Logan a/k/a Courtney Logan v. State of Mississippi; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2016-0076; Ruling Date: 08/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Carol White-Richard; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Leflore County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CP-00128-COA

- John Knight v. R.S. and J.S.; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0108-- CV1C; Ruling Date: 12/23/2019; Ruling Judge: Lee Coleman; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

XX 2019-KA-01438-COA

- Emily D. Benthall a/k/a Emily Benthall v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR-0052-NS-CC; Ruling Date: 08/04/2016; Ruling Judge: Christopher Collins; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Neshoba County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Westbrooks, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J. Smith, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2019-KA-01809-COA

- Jeffery Barnes v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37:18-CR-200PH; Ruling Date: 12/03/2019; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lamar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2019-CA-01806-COA

- In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Edna Yoakum, Deceased: Henry William Yoakum v. Mary Virginia Smith; Simpson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 64CH1:17-cv-00266-GM; Ruling Date: 11/22/2019; Ruling Judge: Gerald Martin; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2019-CA-01422-COA

- The Estate of Tommy Ellis v. MMC Materials, Inc. and Victor Baker; Jefferson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 32CI1:17-cv-00002; Ruling Date: 08/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. McDonald and Smith, JJ., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2019-KA-01709-COA

- Gary Lynn Jennings v. State of Mississippi; Calhoun Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2017-000070; Ruling Date: 08/14/2019; Ruling Judge: Andrew Howorth; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-00064-COA

- John Murphy v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0115-CV1H; Ruling Date: 12/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2019-CA-01640-COA

- Tom Foster and Alumni of Ruleville Central High School v. Sunflower County Consolidated School District; Sunflower Chancery Court; LC Case #: CV2019-000238; Ruling Date: 09/27/2019; Ruling Judge: Debra Giles; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00815-COA

- Randall Leverett v. Sun Wooters Leverett; Monroe Chancery Court; LC Case #: 11-0201-48-M; Ruling Date: 03/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Jacqueline Mask; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees is granted. The appellee is awarded $1,837.50 for attorney's fees related to this appeal. Order entered 02/03/2021.

EN BANC

XXX 2019-CA-01446-COA

- Melissa Smith v. Pike County, Mississippi; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2016-198-PCS; Ruling Date: 02/28/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Smith, J., Not Participating. Specially Concurring Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Votes: McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00128-COA

- John Knight v. R.S. and J.S.; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0108-- CV1C; Ruling Date: 12/23/2019; Ruling Judge: Lee Coleman; Disposition: John Knight's pro se motions for the recusal of members of this Court, motion for rebuttal, and motions to amend and add to previously filed motions and documents are denied. All Judges Concur. Order entered 02/04/2021.