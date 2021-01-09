Mississippi Court of Appeals

January 19, 2021

McCarty, David Neil, J.

2020-KM-00087-COA

Antionne Sellers a/k/a Antionne Jeremiah Sellers v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-449-JR; Ruling Date: 01/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

2019-CP-01034-COA

Kendrick Marques Bell a/k/a Kendrick Bell v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00636-WLK; Ruling Date: 12/14/2018; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and McDonald, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

2019-CP-01666-COA

Robert Joely White v. Community Bancshares of Mississippi Inc., David M. Hughes and Community Bank Coast; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:17-cv-00009; Ruling Date: 10/03/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

2020-CP-00117-COA

Curtis Wingo a/k/a Curtis Lee Wingo v. State of Mississippi; Winston Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-136-CV-L; Ruling Date: 01/13/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Winston County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

2019-CA-01199-COA

T.M.T., LLC d/b/a Midtown Wine & Spirits, a Mississippi Registered Service Mark v. Midtown Market Wine & Spirits, LLC; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:18-cv-00725-SM; Ruling Date: 07/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

2019-CA-01614-COA

The Estate of Robyn Turner v. Town Pharmacy and Gifts, LLC; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:17-cv-00524; Ruling Date: 10/01/2019; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

2019-CA-01230-COA

Bradley W. Smith v. Laurie H. Smith; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:13-cv-01960; Ruling Date: 07/11/2019; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-00024-COA

Michael Shane Buford a/k/a Michael S. Buford a/k/a Michael Buford v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 29004; Ruling Date: 09/27/2018; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00238-COA

Kemily Rankin v. Kelvin Rankin; Warren Chancery Court; LC Case #: 75CH1:17-cv-00278-VRB; Ruling Date: 12/19/2018; Ruling Judge: Vicki Barnes; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., would grant. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-00750-COA

Tracy Ellis v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0287(JA); Ruling Date: 03/25/2019; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01482-COA

Richard C. Watkins v. John Oakes; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0005-CI; Ruling Date: 09/09/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.