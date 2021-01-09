Below is a press release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith:

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced that she will be the ranking member on the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Appropriations Subcommittee as part of Senate committee assignments being set for the 117th Congress.

“The 50-50 split in the Senate will not diminish my determination to use my committee assignments to work on behalf of Mississippi and the nation. Many of the challenging issues facing us today will come before my committees and I will work hard to make decisions that are in the best interests of Mississippians,” Hyde Smith said.

Hyde-Smith will continue serving on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and the Committee on Rules and Administration.

As ranking member of the FSGG Appropriations Subcommittee, Hyde-Smith will help lead a panel with jurisdiction over an array of federal agencies, including the Department of the Treasury, Small Business Administration, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Internal Revenue Service, and many others.

Hyde-Smith will also continue to climb up the ranks on the following appropriations subcommittees: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Homeland Security; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; and Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies.

Under the Biden administration, Democrats have majority status and thus leadership of Senate committees in the 117th Congress, with Republicans taking ranking member status. The Mississippi Senator was chairman of the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee during the 116th Congress.