Regena Armstrong, 46, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with embezzlement by agent/officer/trustee of company or private>$1,000.

Shane Michael Bass, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary of dwelling/home invasion.

Jarrod Bell, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of controlled substance with intent.

Tarrice Drewmal Berry, 23, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Carly Blair Bond, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 30 grams); driving while license suspended; DUI-child endangerment; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; SEC. 63-7-301 child restraint requirement of device, failure to provide and use device not deem negligence.

Kristin Nicole Bullock, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams) x2; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram) x2; tampering with physical evidence x2; introduction/possession of contraband in a correctional facility; contempt of court x3.

Kala Burkhalter, 20, Pascagoula, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.

Joseph Roosevelt Cagins, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Scoey Trenel Cooper, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Forrest Dixon, 28, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family.

Joseph Dale Dyess, 32, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance-GJI.

Shanna Lynn Dyess, 24, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with credit card fraud.

Fredrick Levon Foster, 48, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple; simple assault.

Horace Taevon Gardner, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Natasha Gatlin, 42, McComb, arrested by CPD, charged with shoplifting-less than $250.

Miranda Lynn Hall, 39, New Hebron, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana; contempt of court; tampering with physical evidence.

Jamie Scott Hart, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Jasmine Lawayne Hathorn, 21, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Johnny Dustin Jerkins, 35, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of controlled substance within 1500 ft. of a church/conspiracy of sale controlled substance; weapon/stolen: possession, sale, etc.-1st offense-stolen firearm.

Colby Lamon Johnson, 28, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Bryson Lamar Keys, 33, Colubmia, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Ivan Miguel Mendez Lopez, 21, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Damion Maurice Magee, 31, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; enhanced penalty.

Lucius Craig Martin, 45, Sandy Hook, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Tracy L. May, 49, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with knowing violation of protective order.

Ginger Norris, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Thomas Isiah Oquin, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-DUI aggravated (DUI mayhem).

David Matthew Prine, 18, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; contempt of court.

Toni Rene Respess, 36, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams) x2; introduction/possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Joseph Lee Sims, 52, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); tampering with physical evidence.

Crystal Smith, 46, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with emergency report: false report of abusive comments to emergency; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

James Glen Blake Sumrall, 20, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.

Nakiva Tamitra Taylor, 27, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance.

Jeffery Glen Turner, 41, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-felony possession of controlled substance x3; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; weapon possession by convicted felon.