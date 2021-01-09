Justin Moore has been announced as the new entertainment for the Tuesday, February 16, 2021, performance of the Dixie National Rodeo. Moore replaces Gary Allan, who is postponing his performance until the 2022 Dixie National Rodeo. Ticket holders to the February 16 performance of the Dixie National Rodeo may request a refund or exchange their tickets.

Additional performers at the 2021 Dixie National Rodeo include The Oak Ridge Boys, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, and Riley Green. Tickets are limited due to public health guidance so the public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is implementing precautionary measures to ensure the safety of rodeo participants and attendees. Sanitization stations and safe practices signage will be posted throughout the facility. Applicable public health guidance will be observed regarding social distancing and masks.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320 or the Coliseum Box Office.

For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.DixieNational.org or call 601-961-4000.