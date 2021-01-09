It doesn’t seem to matter who lines up against the Columbia Academy Lady Cougars; they just keep on winning.

After starting the season 3-7 while dealing with injuries and players missing time because of quarantine, the Lady Cougars (21-7) have reeled off 18 straight wins to emerge as the frontrunner for the Class 3A title.

The Lady Cougars faced a stiff test in McComb Jan. 21 taking on 5A powerhouse Parklane Academy, but they were able to hold off a late comeback attempt to win 55-52.

“We got several transition baskets as well as half-court baskets. We ended up with a three-point victory, but we had a 15-point lead at one time,” head coach Dale Watts said. “We really need to continue to work hard on finishing, which it was on the road and the girls maintained their composure pretty well. We made some mistakes, but they fought through it. It was a really good experience for us.”

CA had a balanced attack offensively with Peyton McCain scoring 13 points and corralling five rebounds, Olivia Adams adding 12 points and nine boards, Lauren McDaniel securing a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Macey Jones chipping in eight points.

Parklane closely resembles some of the teams Columbia Academy could potentially face deep in the playoffs in its quest to win a state championship, and Watts said it was good to get a win against a team like that.

To close out their district slate Jan. 23, the Lady Cougars blew out Wayne Academy 60-15 at home. Lydia Pace scored 10 points, while Presley Dease (four steals) and McDaniel (five rebounds) both added eight points.

Columbia Academy then blew out Silliman Institute Tuesday at home 55-29 in another dominant performance. Jones led the way with 17 points and five boards, followed by McCain with 14 points and Adams with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

What has really stood out about CA’s efficient offense is its passing. Whether it be their outlet passing following a rebound to allow them to run in transition or Jones passing out of double teams in the post to open shooters, the Lady Cougars are creating a ton of good looks from their passing. While Jones is best known for her low-post scoring, rebounding and rim protection, she has developed into a superb passer from the low block.

“We’re beginning to know our strengths a lot more, and when you know your strengths and know what you got to do, that makes things a lot better. We’re not having to search for it,” Watts said. “Our rebounding has led to more transition baskets, and it’s also opened up for more 3-point baskets because (opponents) are collapsing inside.”

The Lady Cougars played host to Copiah Academy Thursday night to close out the regular season, but results were unavailable at press time. They were supposed to finish the season Friday against East Rankin Academy, but the game had to be canceled for East Rankin to make up a district game.

The Lady Cougars will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament that begins Tuesday at Bowling Green. They will have a first-round bye.

UPDATE: CA lost to Copiah Academy 47-46 Thursday night, ending its win streak.