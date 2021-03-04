Carol A. Smith

73,Mobile Ala.

An online memorial will be active until mid-March for Carol A. Smith, 73, of Alabama, who died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. She was cremated and her ashes will remain with her husband.

She was born in Mobile, Ala., and moved to Columbia in 2019 when her husband began working with the Columbia Police Department. She was a graduate of Theology from Spring Hill College. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one child, Melissa Schehr.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Francis Smith, and daughters, Melinda Smith Shelton and Michelle Sayne; six grandchildren and seven