Louise H. Dykes

92, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Louise H. Dykes, 92, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, March 2, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassfield. Bro. Darrin Webb officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Friday, March 5, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born and raised in Marion County. While raising her family, she spent time in Alaska, Florida and Texas. In 1972, she moved back to Marion County to stay. As a teenager, she had worked at Pioneer and she later began her career at Rutter-Rex. She retired at age 81 when the plant closed. Her family and friends will always remember her work ethic.

She had a very deep and far reaching love for her family. Faith was an integral part of her life, as her father, was one of the founding members of New Union Missionary Baptist Church. It was there that she served her Lord and family for many years.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert F. and Lillie C. Haddox; one son, James Earl Dykes; five brothers, Lua Haddox, Louis Haddox, Lloyd Haddox, Leon Haddox and Levon Haddox, and two sisters, Lillian Haddox and an infant sister.

Survivors include one son, Aaron Dykes (Beverly) of Columbia; one daughter, Susan Broom of Columbia; three grandchildren, Dana Ellzey, Clayton Dykes (Teri Lyn), and Adam Fortenberry, all of Columbia; five great-grandchildren, Kara Bass, Troy Dykes, Canyon Ellzey, Trey Hobgood and Tana Hobgood, all of Columbia; and one sister-in-law, Judy Haddox of Columbia.

Pallbearers were Randy Haddox, Michael Haddox, Victor Haddox, Kevin Haddox, Charles Robbins, John McMichael, Jamison Robbins and Christian Nibert.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.