Amidst postseason basketball, the coronavirus pandemic and freezing temperatures throughout Mississippi, Marion County baseball and softball teams have begun hitting the field in recent weeks. Below is a comprehensive list of how each team has started off the season.

West Marion Trojans (1-0): The Trojans got their season started Saturday, and star senior Jayden Duncan put Class 3A on notice with a gem on the mound. The Southwest Mississippi Community College signee struck out a dozen in five shutout innings, surrendering just three hits and not walking anyone to lead West Marion to a 2-1 victory over Greene County. Duncan needed just 74 pitches in the win.

Mason Parrett, who is sure to sign a scholarship of his own, launched just the second home run of his prep career, and Tyler Aikens stole a base and scored as a pinch runner to lift West Marion’s offense.

West Marion traveled to East Central Community College Tuesday night to take on Northeast Lauderdale, but results were unavailable at press time. The Trojans will play at Parklane Academy Thursday before taking on Lumberton Friday evening in their first home game of the season.

Columbia Wildcats (0-2): The season also began for the Wildcats Saturday, but they were on the losing end of a doubleheader against Lamar Christian and Mize.

Columbia lost the matinee 6-5 to Lamar Christian as Eli Lowery drew the start on the mound. The Wildcats fell behind 2-0 in the top half of the first but evened it up in the bottom half through small ball. Carter Smith got the ball rolling with a cue shot single just a foot into the outfield and later scored on a passed ball. Dylan Broom then brought home Conner Cox, who reached on an error, on a groundout. The Wildcats couldn’t win the battle of attrition the rest of the way to drop their opener.

In the latter portion of the doubleheader, Columbia managed just two hits offensively in a 5-2 loss to Mize. The Bulldogs drew seven walks and were hit three times by Wildcat pitchers to go along with four extra-base hits, including a home run.

Columbia traveled to Oak Grove Tuesday night, but results were unavailable at press time. The Wildcats will play at Purvis Saturday before hosting Madison Central (March 4) and Taylorsville (March 5) as part of the annual Adidas Tournament.

Columbia Academy Cougars (0-4): The Cougars are still searching for their first win of the season, which is not a shock given the tough schedule they have played, but the story of the young season so far has been the play of seventh-grader Logan Buckley.

Buckley, who is cousins with former CA stars Luke McKenzie (Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect) and Slade Wilks (starting Southern Miss outfielder), is second on the Cougars with a .333 batting average and leads the squad with a 1.91 ERA. The team as a whole is batting just .189, while the pitching staff has a collective ERA of 9.74.

On Feb. 8 at home, a late comeback bid by the Cougars fell short in a 5-4 loss to Silliman Institute. Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Columbia Academy knotted it up with three runs only for Silliman to counter with two runs in the sixth. Trailing 5-3, the Cougars got one run across with the game on the line in the seventh but were unable to tack on another run to send it to extra innings. Trevor Courtney had an RBI single and struck out seven batters while allowing two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.

Twelve days later at West Jones (Saturday), the Cougars got run-ruled by West Jones in five innings in a 13-1 loss. Buckley was the lone Cougars with a hit as he stroked a double. In the second half of a doubleheader, South Jones run-ruled CA 12-1 as the Braves struck for eight runs in the first inning to run away with the victory. Holdyn Sandifer, Holton Hartzog and Clay Mikell each had singles.

Monday at home against PCS, the Cougars offense finally broke out with eight hits, but 10 walks by the pitching staff and three errors led to a 14-6 loss. Mikell (2 RBI), Buckley and Hays Carley each had a pair of singles, while Robert Johnson clubbed a solo home run. Carley struggled finding his command on the mound in the loss, surrendering eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in large part due to seven walks. Buckley was impressive in relief, though, striking out five and allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cougars will play PCS on the road Thursday in a rematch before returning home to host Oak Forest Academy Saturday.

Columbia Lady Wildcats (2-0): The Lady Wildcats started their season with a bang, run-ruling Salem in three innings Saturday with a 12-2 victory.

Leah Nolan led the charge with a 3-for-3 performance with a double and 2 RBI. Jessica Baker (RBI) and Mia Miciello each had a pair of hits, and Alyssa Ancalade, Erin Stotzner and Kacey Stampley all had RBI singles. Kaylee Stringer got the win in the circle, striking out four and allowing just one hit in three innings.

In the second half of a doubleheader Saturday, Columbia won in walk-off fashion, scattering nine hits in a 3-2 victory over Seminary. Madalynn Williamson drove in a run with a double and a single, and Stampley and Stringer also drove in runs. Stampley picked up the win with a complete game, striking out three and allowing just three hits in seven innings.

Columbia played host to Mendenhall Tuesday, but results were unavailable. The Lady Wildcats will also host Salem Thursday and Purvis Saturday.

West Marion Lady Trojans (1-0): Despite missing some key pieces who were still playing basketball, the Lady Trojans got their 2021 campaign started with a 9-7 win over Seminary at Columbia Saturday.

West Marion played Magee Tuesday and Hattiesburg Wednesday, but results were unavailable at press time.

The East Marion Eagles and Lady Eagles began their season Tuesday against Sacred Heart and Tylertown, respectively, but results were unavailable at press time.