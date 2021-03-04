The Marion County Cattlemen’s Association 66th Annual Rodeo is set for next weekend, March 12-13, at the Columbia Expo Center, with all of the usual activities and events scheduled. Doors will be open at 6 p.m. and the activities will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

This year, there will be several local competitors, including McKenna Miller, Sophie Beisel and Kinsley Sullivan.

The different rodeo events will include barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc, team roping, calf roping, steer wrestling and wild cow milking.

The calf scramble for the younger guests will take place like every year and special guests include Trixie Chicks Trick Riders.

Food and vendors will be available at the rodeo. Advanced tickets are available at Town & Country Feed, Barrett’s Garden Center, Boot Country in Hattiesburg and at the Expo Center for $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 for adults and $6 for children. Children under six are free.