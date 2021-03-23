Columbia's city sales tax collections enjoyed a healthy kick-off for 2021, according to the March report that reflects $272,109.96 during January. The monthly financial report was among several agenda items addressed at the Columbia City Board of Aldermen meeting on March 16.

In addition to the regular city sales tax collections, Columbia's special 3% tourism tax resulted in another $77,394.05 collected during January. This is the relatively new tax, passed in July 2020, that's imposed on hotel/motel and restaurant sales.

According to Board Attorney Lawrence Hahn, bids were recently solicited for the replacement of a pair of Ruud air conditioning units (5-ton split air handlers) at the Duckworth Center. The board accepted the low bid from Mack's Heating and Air in the amount of $11,578.46.

The annual phone and internet contract with C Spire was approved, which is expected to raise the city's (department-wide) internet speed from 10 mb to 100 mb, in addition to saving a reported $16,000 per year in plan costs.

The board approved Larry Jenkins' presentation for the City Summer Baseball Season, which is scheduled for its opening day April 12 at Duckworth Park. The report consisted of several standard annual expenditures, including renewal of the teams' insurance policies, funding for compensating umpires and routine maintenance such as replacing broken or blown stadium bulbs.

While Dean Griner managed to play its season last summer amidst the pandemic, Duckworth opted to cancel its season altogether. When the players return next month, it will be for the first time in two years.

The Request for Statements of Qualifications was approved in relation to the city's proposed 2022 Brownfield's Program. This is a federal grant program, affiliated with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, that involves identifying areas within a community that has specific environmental quality issues. Once submitted, approved and funded, this grant offers assistance in the testing and subsequent clean-up work related to qualified environmental needs.

A few items in city inventory were identified as surplus equipment, which the board approved to be sold by auction for the highest possible value. These include five vehicles (three police cars and two trucks from the street and water departments) and one leaf blower.

Marion County Circuit Clerk Janette Nolan, who is assisting the city in its upcoming primary elections, is also in charge of creating a three-member resolution board to review absentee ballots. Her request to pay these workers $10 per hour for their assigned roles was approved by the board.

The board discussed, and is expected to formally approve at next month's meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding with the American Legion Post 90 regarding the new memorial monument planned for construction in City Park.

Although this agreement essentially provides for the city to handle routine maintenance of the grounds surrounding the memorial, all maintenance and repairs of the actual monument will remain under the responsibility of the American Legion. The groundbreaking ceremony was held recently, and site preparation work has begun. The memorial will be construction directly across the street from Columbia High School.

Regarding personnel matters, the board approved two new hires for part-time positions in the Columbia Police Department, including Eduardo Alvizo, patrol, and Jessica Wright, dispatch. Also, notices of resignation were accepted from Mitch Anderson and Izaiah Wright.